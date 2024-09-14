BMW built exactly one M3 Touring – a prototype – before electing to send the G81 M3 Touring into series production for select markets. But that hasn’t stopped handy enthusiasts from taking matters into their own hands. The latest example is a 2014 BMW 328i rebuilt and modified by Michigan-based BMW shop Dixon Motorsports. This 3 Series Touring – the last of the wagon models to come to the US – now touts a rip-roaring S55 twin-turbo inline-six engine from the contemporary M3 under its hood.

How it Got Built

The 2014 BMW 328i started life as an xDrive model with a piddling four-cylinder up front and an automatic transmission. The car sustained significant accident damage, which has since been repaired. Now, it features a six-speed manual, rear-wheel drive, and a limited-slip differential – all lifted from the donor M3 car. And, naturally, there’s the matter of the 425 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque the Touring model is now imbued with.

A full powertrain swap is great, but Dixon Motorsports didn’t stop there. You’ll note 19-inch M3 wheels, M3-sourced brakes, and M3 subframes in the front and rear. The bodywork has all been converted, too. That means bulging front and rear fenders, an aggressive hood, and proper side vents. If you’re not convinced this is as close to a factory F31 Touring M3 as one can get, read on.

Inside, you’ll find Silverstone Merino leather upholstery lifted from the M3. The same goes for the heated rear seats, all the switchgear, and the headliner. The navigation system works. The Bluetooth works. Park Distance Control works. Dixon Motorsports says a former BMW NA employee with over 25 years of experience building custom BMWs is responsible for the handiwork. We kind of believe them.

The faux M3 Touring has sold – for an incredible sum of $72,000 – but Cars and Bids has a couple other wagons for sale you might be interested in. This Brilliant Red E34 Touring has been swapped with the drivetrain from an E36 M3. And there’s a completely stock F31 for sale, too. Why not build your own?