BMW Group is undergoing a significant transformation in its design leadership, with Domagoj Dukec now assuming responsibility for Rolls-Royce Design, including the prestigious Bespoke and Coachbuild divisions. This pivotal moment for Rolls-Royce marks a new era in luxury craftsmanship and personalized automotive design. For Dukec, however, this role represents not just a career milestone but the realization of a challenge he had long sought. According to BMW Group Design Chief Adrian Van Hooydonk, Dukec asked for the Rolls-Royce position some time ago in the quest for new challenges. Now Dukec is ready to push his design expertise to new heights, particularly in a brand renowned for opulence and personalization.

Started at Volkswagen and Citroën

Dukec’s journey to this position began early in life. At just 13 years old, he was already certain that his future lay in automotive design. His father regularly drove him to Pforzheim, where Dukec presented his sketches to the university’s School of Design. Throughout his education, Dukec spent every vacation interning with various car manufacturers, where he learned the vital balance between a product’s aesthetic and functional execution and its commercial viability.

Following his graduation from Hochschule Pforzheim in Transportation Design in 1999, Dukec’s career took him across the globe, with stints at renowned studios in Barcelona, São Paolo, and Paris. He held key roles at Volkswagen as an exterior designer and later at Citroën as an exterior design supervisor. It was during this time that he sharpened his skills in automotive design, ultimately leading him to answer BMW’s call in 2010.

BMW Design Boss in 2017

At BMW, Dukec quickly rose through the ranks. By 2013, he was leading the Exterior Design team, and in 2017, BMW confirmed him as the design chief for both its ‘i’ electric cars and its high-performance ‘M’ models. His contributions have been instrumental in shaping BMW’s bold new design language, especially in models like the iX, i4 and the M3/M4, and of course, the upcoming Neue Klasse family.

Now, as he takes the helm of Rolls-Royce Design, Dukec’s responsibility extends beyond aesthetics. His vision will define the next chapter of Rolls-Royce, as the brand embraces electrification while maintaining its commitment to unparalleled luxury. The Bespoke and Coachbuild departments, which allow clients to tailor every detail of their cars, will be central to his work, offering him the creative freedom to push the boundaries of automotive craftsmanship.

Simultaneously, Anders Warming, who previously led Rolls-Royce Design, will oversee all Advanced Design topics across BMW Group, including BMW’s Designworks subsidiary. His broader role reflects will allow Warming to bring his talents to the design of BMW concepts. Warming’s rich history with BMW, where he designed iconic models like the Z4 and showcars like GINA and Mille Miglia, ensures that his leadership will influence future design innovations across all brands.

This reshuffling marks a deliberate strategy by BMW Group to realign its design leadership and reshape its design studios across all brands. With Dukec leading Rolls-Royce and Warming at the forefront of BMW Group’s Advanced Design, the company is signaling its commitment to balancing tradition with innovation. As Dukec transitions into this new role, his desire to push the envelope in design, will undoubtedly leave a lasting mark on Rolls-Royce’s future, positioning it as a leader in both luxury and forward-looking automotive design.