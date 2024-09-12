It’s been about seven years since the previous-generation M5 (F90) first took the shape of a MotoGP Safety Car. Its successor, the G90, fulfilled the same role for the first time over the weekend in Italy during the 2024 San Marino Grand Prix. BMW is now showing off the specially equipped sports sedan around the Misano circuit. It even performs a donut at the end, presumably with the car in rear-wheel-drive mode.

Aside from the special livery mimicking graffiti, the new M5 MotoGP Safety Car has extra lights. Not just on the roof bar but also incorporated into the front fascia. In addition, BMW fitted a different splitter along with a generous array of M Performance Parts. These vary from carbon fiber body add-ons to a carbon-titanium trim for the quad exhaust.

As is usually the case whenever BMW promotes the new M5 on social media, most comments are negative. People are complaining about the car’s hefty curb weight. However, it’s better to wait until customers drive the cars for more accurate feedback. For what it’s worth, product manager Daniela Schmid recently said not one journalist who has driven a prototype has complained about the weight. As a refresher, the European version tips the scales at 2,435 kilograms. In the United States, the M5 weighs 5,390 pounds.

Not that we’re trying to defend BMW, but generally speaking, judging a car solely by its specs sheet isn’t necessarily accurate. In 2024, engineers have the means to partially negate the weight gains. Electrification is a must in an automotive world of increasingly stricter emissions regulations. There will be more plug-in hybrids and eventually full electric models from the M division.

The first deliveries are scheduled for November. BMW has been making the plug-in hybrid M5 in Dingolfing since the beginning of July. The even heavier M5 Touring (G99) wagon hits the market in November as well.

Source: BMW M / Instagram