The proliferation of M models with a focus on crossovers and SUVs has attracted a more diverse clientele. Just look at the sales figures as BMW M posted record deliveries in 2023 with 202,530 vehicles. Yes, that number includes M Performance models, but you get the idea. But who are the people buying cars carrying the “most powerful letter in the world”? In the case of the M5, it would have to be middle-aged men.

In an interview with the Romanian magazine Auto Critica, M5 G90 product manager Daniela Schmid profiled the typical new M5 buyer. The majority of owners are middle-aged, usually entrepreneurs or high-ranked executives. These people typically move up from smaller cars such as the M3/M4 by upgrading to an M5 as they get older.

However, the average age of a new M5 buyer has been dropping in the last couple of decades. Daniela Schmid explains: “In Asia, there is an interesting change happening, there are a lot of young people in IT, software, with a lot of money from a relatively young age. Many have been to the United States or Europe to familiarize themselves with the M range, and now want to buy one in their own country.”

She added that some women are also signing their names on the dotted line to buy an M5. However, the customer base is mostly men. As to whether owners take their cars to the track, it rarely happens: “For M5 customers we know that there’s a very small percentage of people who only go once on the track. Consistently… I’d say hardly anyone does it.”

Speaking strictly about the seventh-generation model, Daniela Schmid touched on the sensitive subject of the worryingly high curb weight. She confidently said no journalist complained about the G90’s heft after driving the newest M5, adding that:

“I believe that the new M5 will convince customers once they get behind the wheel. About the social media comments, sometimes it’s funny for us too.”

The full interview is available at the source link below.

Source: Auto Critica