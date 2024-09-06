BMW South Africa is bidding adieu to the previous-generation X3 as the final “G01” crossover has rolled off the assembly line. More than 400,000 vehicles have been manufactured since production started back in 2018. Precisely 403,114 examples were built in the last six years. The last car was produced on August 28, and the next-gen model is right around the corner.

As the saying goes – out with the old, in with the new. The “G45” will hit the assembly line at the BMW Group Plant Rosslyn in October. As previously announced, the South African factory will be the only site that will build the plug-in hybrid version. It goes by the name of xDrive30e and is the sole PHEV powertrain available so far for the X3. The company points out production will actually start with the plug-in hybrid.

The previous-generation X3 was assembled in a three-shift operation for more than 50 global markets. The vast majority of vehicles were exported as only 4% stayed in South Africa. Running at full tilt, Plant Rosslyn can build 76,000 units each year. BMW will continue to make the X3 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, but only the gasoline and diesel flavors.

This time around, there sadly won’t be another X3 M. Consequently, the M Performance model, renamed X3 M50, will remain the range-topping version. However, it won’t be the only model with an inline-six engine since BMW plans to launch a six-cylinder diesel in 2025. It won’t be a replacement for the X3 M40d, though.

Another variant that won’t be returning is the iX3 since the electric crossover will transition to a different platform. Rather than staying on CLAR, it’ll be made on the Neue Klasse architecture. It serves as BMW’s first dedicated electric car platform. Production will start in the second half of 2025 at a new factory in Debrecen, Hungary. The outgoing CLAR-based iX3 is made exclusively in China.

Last year, the X3 was the company’s most popular individual model, with around 350,000 units delivered. The 3 Series still fared better but only after combining deliveries of the sedan with those of the wagon.

Source: BMW