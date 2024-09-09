The M Performance Parts catalog continues to grow with each new model that BMW produces. Today, we’re getting better acquainted with the six-cylinder version of the new 2025 BMW X3, the X3 M50. And, getting a look at how owners can customize their SUV with a host of off-the-shelf performance bits.

The front of the G45 X3 M50 offers some subtle but nice upgrades. A front splitter in gloss black makes the SUV look a little faster, and it complements the factory black accents that already pockmark the front end. Carbon fiber mirror caps are another obvious upgrade, and they also complement the black roof rails that come standard on the X3 M50.

Wheels and Wings

On the side, we immediately picked up on the 22-inch wheels promised for the X3 M50. They’re comically big for the mid-size luxury SUV. But, the design itself looks pretty good. A Frozen Black M Performance applique stretches from the front of the driver’s side door towards the wheel arch in the back, and it’s a little more tasteful here than we’ve seen on other models.

In the back, M Performance Parts for the G45 extend to the exhaust and diffusor – the latter of which is available in black polyurethane or carbon fiber. A truly ridiculous spoiler adorns the top of the hatch, here painted gloss black. It brings the SUV an almost rally-car look, which might look very interesting should an intrepid X3 M50 owner decide to lower their vehicle substantially.

Overall BMW hasn’t added anything completely unpredictable to the mix with the M Performance Parts for the G45 X3 M50. We think the 22-inch wheels will probably be very popular in areas like Southern California that don’t see much inclement weather. While maybe not for everyone, there are some cool aesthetic possibilities with this latest round of M Performance Parts. Which are your favorite?