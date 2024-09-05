“Gran Limousine” is the marketing jargon used by BMW India for the locally produced 3 Series Sedan with an extended wheelbase. The name is even more complicated once you add the “M Sport Pro Edition” suffix for this new special edition. Earlier this year, we initially saw the car as the 330 Li. Now, it’s also available with diesel power as the 320 Ld.

The 2.0-liter, four-cylinder oil-burner produces 190 horsepower and 400 Newton-meters (295 pound-feet) of torque. It has enough turbodiesel punch for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 7.6 seconds. That makes it 1.4 seconds slower than the gas version we mentioned earlier. However, you should get better fuel economy, especially during longer trips outside town where diesel typically excels in terms of efficiency. Much like the gas version, it’s rear-wheel drive with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Buyers can get the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition in Mineral White, Portimao Blue, Carbon Black, or Skyscraper Grey. Regardless of choice, the kidney grille is always back and the adaptive LED headlights get the Shadowline treatment. At the rear, the diffuser comes in glossy black.

Inside, the headliner is finished in Anthracite while the seats are wrapped in Vernasca leather. A panoramic sunroof is standard equipment, as is the 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. To sweeten the deal, BMW adds ambient lighting and three-zone automatic climate control.

From electrically adjustable front seats to illuminated door sill plates, the M Sport Pro Edition is generously equipped. BMW also throws in goodies such as a surrounding camera setup, blind spot detection, and the Parking Assistant Plus. The latter takes care of acceleration, braking, and steering.

It costs the equivalent of $77,400 whereas its gasoline counterpart is listed at a slightly lower $74,500. Both are assembled at the BMW Group Plant Chennai. The company is already accepting orders for the new diesel version.

Source: BMW India