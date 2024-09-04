It’s almost inevitable, as a car enthusiast, that you’ll end up with a “white whale.” And, actually, it happens in almost any hobby that you go too far down the rabbit hole with. Sooner or later, your interests become so niche or so precise – due to your own neuroses or intimate knowledge of the hobby – that you fixate on one particular style, colorway, model, variation, or some other slight deviation. Specifics change with the hobby. With cars, it’s typically a certain specification of a certain model. As did Captain Ahab, one becomes fanatical (a relative term) and relentless in their search. Sometimes even throwing caution to the wind.

But that’s not actually the worst it can be. No; in fact, some even enjoy the thrill of the hunt. Even when the hunt is an impossible task, many appreciate the hours of researching, constant refreshing of databases, and the like. The worst of it is realizing you have loved and lost. That you had the perfect specimen and released it – not knowing it was what you wanted or needed the whole time.

I can’t count on my fingers and toes the number of times I’ve heard the phrase “I’m never going to sell it.” To date, only one of my friends has ever followed through on that promise (so far), and every other one has simply lived to regret it. For me, it’s an E36 328is I got when I first relocated to Arizona. I let it go to try out a 135i with a DCT – another a car I regret letting go (but only a little – its replacement was a six-speed manual M2 Competition). For another staffer at BMWBLOG, it’s a 1M they let go right before the market exploded on them a few years ago.

The Hunt Continues

No matter where this crazy automotive habit takes us, most of us try to continue moving it in what we think is the right direction. For me – at first – it was a more capable and powerful vehicle. I traded the simple joys – and approachable limits – of the E36 chassis for something with 300+ horsepower, easier bolt-on power, and modern amenities. For others, they might be downsizing their collection in order to free up space or cash for other hobbies. Or sometimes, even to move into a home for their growing family, or explore business opportunities.

The nice thing is that BMW has made a ton of amazing and relatively affordable vehicles throughout history. I’m on the hunt for another E36 of my own, and probably will be for some time. An acquaintance of mine has moved on from their G80 to an E92 M3 as sort of a future father-son project for his kid. But, we always have the best reasons for selling what – often, but not always – later becomes our white whale, don’t we?

Hopefully, in ten years he isn’t browsing the classifieds looking for another G80. Do you regret selling a BMW of your own? Share your stories of loss – or redemption – in the comments below.