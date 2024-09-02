During this year’s MINI Takes The States, our own Nate Risch had the pleasure of spending time with the all-new 2025 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works (JCW). This bi-annual MINI gathering offered the perfect opportunity to experience the refreshed Countryman against the stunning backdrop of Washington’s long and scenic drives.

In our video review, we focus on the driving dynamics of the 2025 Countryman JCW, which has undergone significant changes. Under the hood, it’s powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, delivering a robust 312 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. This engine is shared with the BMW X1 M35i, providing the Countryman JCW with the extra muscle needed to handle its increased size and weight.

Driving the new JCW on the winding roads towards Seattle revealed a crossover that feels more like a supped-up SUV than the go-kart-like MINI of the past. The new “Go-Kart Mode” enhances driving dynamics by sharpening throttle response and increasing steering weight, which, coupled with the revised chassis setup, makes for a more engaging drive. However, due to the larger dimensions and added weight, some of that iconic MINI agility is gone, particularly in tight, twisty corners. Instead, you’re getting a mature and versatile family SUV.

From a design standpoint, the 2025 Countryman JCW is more rugged and imposing than its predecessors. The exterior has grown, now measuring 174.5 inches in length and 72.6 inches in width, offering more interior space and cargo capacity, which is a significant plus for those looking to combine sporty driving with practicality.

On the technology front, the Countryman JCW features the latest in MINI's infotainment, including an updated user interface and a suite of advanced driver-assistance systems. The interior is well-appointed with new materials, ensuring comfort during longer drives while still maintaining a sport-focused environment.