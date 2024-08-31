At the BMW Group Netherlands headquarters, the consulting giant EY took delivery of 160 brand-new MINI Cooper E vehicles, marking a significant step in the company’s sustainability journey. The handover underscores EY’s commitment to green mobility. The delivery was facilitated by the dealership organization Ekris, with the cars leased through Alphabet. The parking lot was filled with rows of Melting Silver Metallic MINIs with yellow license plates. These MINI Cooper E models (J01) are also equipped with 17-inch U-Spoke Grey alloy wheels.

The MINI Cooper E, with its 184 horsepower and 290 Newton meters of torque, is a good city car. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.3 seconds, making it both efficient and quick. However, compared to the more powerful MINI Cooper SE, which offers a range of up to 402 kilometers with its larger battery, the Cooper E has a more modest range of around 300 kilometers according to WLTP standards.

The Young Professionals of EY will now be driving these emission-free vehicles, contributing to the company’s sustainable mobility goals. “We are very pleased with this expansion of the fleet for our Young Professionals,” said Kees Eriks, head of the Mobility department at EY. “The MINI Electric perfectly aligns with our sustainability ambitions and offers our employees an attractive and environmentally friendly mobility solution.”

This fleet expansion comes with a substantial investment. With a list price of at least 35,990 euros per vehicle in the Netherlands, the 160 MINIs represent a theoretical value of over 5.75 million euros. However, fleet purchases of this scale typically come with significant discounts. This move by EY is part of a broader trend among consulting and auditing firms in the Benelux region, where electric fleet vehicles are becoming increasingly common. EY’s decision follows similar actions by Deloitte and PwC, who in recent years expanded their fleets with electric MINI Cooper SEs and BMW X1 xDrive25e plug-in hybrids, respectively.

