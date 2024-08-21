The Concept Lawn is one of the coolest parts of the Pebble Beach Concours. We get a peek at a bunch of different manufacturer-supplied cars that range from outlandish to nearly production-ready, glimpsing into decades gone and the years to come. Here’s a look at some of the remarkable concept cars we spied at the Pebble Beach Concept Lawn.

2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed

The fourth generation of the Continental GT Speed is the first without four headlamps since the 1960s. But it’s still a looker. And it’s fast, too, thanks to a hybrid powertrain delivering up to 771 bhp and 738 pound-feet of torque. Despite its more muscular design and cleaner lines, the handsome Bentley is still one of the tamest concept or pre-production cars here.

Nilu27

The car markets itself as ‘analog brutality,’ and we kind of get it. The V12-powered car produces 1,070 horsepower and 860 Nm, or 635 pound-feet, of torque. The incredible thing is that it’s a true-blue gated manual transmission. Designer Sasha Selipanov, Bugatti and Koenigsegg alumnus, is responsible.

Polestar Concept BST

The Polestar Concept BST is a showcase of the Scandinavian automaker’s racier side. It wears a huge front splitter, 22-inch wheels, gold brakes, and a pretty massive rear wing. It’s designed to show what is theoretically possible from future Polestar vehicles. The car showed up at Goodwood this year, too, and is based on the upcoming Polestar 6.

2025 Lamborghini Temerario

The first-ever electrified Lambo is on the way. A 4.0-liter V8 with two turbos and a flat-plane crankshaft sits under the midship’s sheet metal. It revs to 10,000 rpm and gets help from three electrified motors. Total system output is 907 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. Lamborghini says zero to 60 mph occurs in just 2.7 seconds, and top speed is estimated at 213 mph.

Karma Kaveya Super Coupe

Automaker Karma is what crawled out of the ruins of the Henrik Fisker-piloted Fisker Automotive, and the design of their Karma Kaveya Super Coupe certainly borrows heavily from Henrik’s original Karma vehicle. Now owned by Wanxiang Group, the marque is trying to make a name for itself by producing frankly beautiful EVs. This one is a success, at least aesthetically.

Aspark Owl

A truly crazy-looking concept, the Aspark Owl apparently accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 1.72 seconds. Hailing from Japan, the Owl set a record for the world’s fastest electric hypercar by attaining speeds of up to 438.75 kph (272 mph) in June. Its truly otherworldly design made it one of our favorites.

BMW M5 Touring and M5 Sedan

Probably the least concept-y vehicles present were also two of the most exciting new BMW M vehicles. The M5 Touring debuted alongside the already-familiar M5 Sedan. The wagon wears Isle of Man Green paint over a Kyalami Orange interior, giving it a nice bit of contrast. You’ve probably already heard all about it – but if you haven’t, we go in-depth on the M5 Touring elsewhere.

Porsche 911 Reimaginations – Sacrilege Motors, Guntherworks

What’s any car show without a couple of Porsche 911 reimaginations? While Singer was absent, we got a good look at the Guntherworks GWR, a 993-based project wearing what appears to be Miami Blue paint. A 4.0-liter flat-six makes over 500 horsepower and revs to a wicked 9,000 rpm. Sacrilege Motors went a different route, electrifying their Arabian Grey painted 964. Dubbed “Enigma,” it also makes 500-some horsepower.

Rimac Nevera R

Speaking of electric, this is the Rimac Nevera R. It’s familiar to those who follow Mate Rimac; aesthetically, it still strongly resembles the Nevera. Increased downforce, improved aerodynamics, weight loss, and a stiffer chassis make it even more race-ready than its ridiculous predecessor. Horsepower increases from 1,813 to an even more insane 2,107. Rimac plans to manufacture just 40 units and pricing starts around $2.5. That’s million, in case there was any confusion.

And Everything Else

There were a handful of other concepts and pre-production vehicles out and about. The new Lincoln Navigator was on hand in an egregious shade of orange-bronze. It was a sharp contrast to the Nevera R in front of it. Acura brought their performance EV SUV, too. Milanese coachbuilder Touring Superleggera showed off their Veloce12. Heavily influenced by the Ferrari 550, it uses a V12 (obviously) paired to a manual transmission and is truly beautiful. What were your favorite concept cars from the Concept Lawn?

[Photos: Dan Levins @klapped.media]

BMW M5

“`