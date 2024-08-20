You can buy a new BMW M4 Coupe in the United States for as “low” as $80,000 but this G82 build is a lot pricier. We spent quality time with a high-end version that stretches into six-figure territory. It’s not only a hotter Competition version, but it also has xDrive. That immediately raises the starting price to just under $90,000. On top of that, this specification has its fair share of optional goodies.

Codenamed W97, Mint Green is a striking Individual color that makes any BMW grab all the attention. As if that wasn’t enough, this M4 also happens to have black stripes with an M logo. This option alone costs an additional $1,800. It’s been available in Europe since mid-2022 but it took a while for the decals to become available in the US. If you don’t like black, a red version is also available.

Another $4,700 was spent to add the M Carbon Exterior Package. As the name suggests, it bundles carbon fiber items, specifically the side mirror caps and trunk lid spoiler. For your money’s worth, BMW also changes the look of the side air intakes in the front bumper. Moreover, the rear diffuser gets a different design.

The priciest option is undoubtedly the ceramic brake setup with gold calipers for which you’ll fork out a steep $8,500. Less obvious are the M4 badges, which get a standard black look with a silver contour for the 2025 model year. The same design is found on the latest M2, M3, and M5 models as well.

Stepping inside, BMW wants $4,500 for those carbon bucket seats in the front. This 2025 M4 has a Silverstone/Black interior but there are more daring alternatives. Yas Marina Blue, Kyalami Orange, and Fiona Red can all be combined with Black.

If money is no object and you’re dead set on getting an M4, there’s an even more expensive G82 available. We’re talking about the CS for which you’ll have to shell out $124,675. That’s still significantly less than the defunct M4 CSL for which BMW charged an eye-watering $140,895 before options.