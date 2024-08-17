As promised earlier this month, the Rolls-Royce Spectre Semaphore debuted at the Quail, a Motorsports Gathering on August 16th. The Semaphore is a one-off built to “capture the bold new codes of luxury being established by the marque’s confident, youthful client base.” Who, apparently, must really like bananas. The Semaphore wears Bespoke Semaphore Yellow paint over a grey/white/yellow interior.

While Semaphore borrows its name entirely from the paint it dons, the true exterior highlight comes from the spilled paint on the hood. Which, we get a pretty good look at. Named Marbled Paint Spill, the graphic is a reference to California, though it isn’t immediately apparent how. That’s modern art for you. The design was painstakingly applied, and Rolls-Royce says the hood alone took over 160 hours from genesis to completion.

The pictures we snapped here certainly illustrate the machine’s size and presence, with one image even featuring a completely normal-sized human man for scale. The wide grille and Spirit of Ecstasy leave the car instantly recognizable, despite tweaked headlights that recall the newest 7 Series. In case you forgot, the new Spectre relies on electric power to get around, replacing the iconic V12 engine that powered the brand for generations.

As with all Rolls commissions, pricing was never mentioned. But, the standard Spectre starts at around $422,000 in the US. So we’re willing to bet this one is well over half a million dollars. While Rolls has stated they’re only producing one of these, it’s unclear whether or not the commission is sold or not; last known info indicates that the car is available through the US dealer network. Rolls-Royce has made a habit of debuting special cars at the Quail – like the Phantom Series II in 2022.