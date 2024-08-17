You’ve probably already heard a little bit about the Rolls-Royce Phantom Scintilla. It’s a hyper-exclusive, one-of-ten ode to the brand’s face itself – the Spirit of Ecstasy. Drawing on a dedicated team of artisans and using a huge range of the most sumptuous materials money can buy, the chariot is designed to be one of the ultimate Rolls-Royce vehicles for collectors and enthusiasts. As usual, no pricing was released, but Rolls does go as far as to say that the Phantom Scintilla are among the “most valuable Rolls-Royce Phantoms ever delivered in North America.”

We’re thankful that Rolls-Royce gave us some neat behind the scenes intel on the car, too. But nothing beats seeing the car presented in all its glory at the Quail. We get up close and personal with one of the most special Phantom commissions ever, admiring the car’s switchgear, extremely plush floor mats, and of course, the Gallery centerpiece. As seen in the pictures, the Gallery art featured in the Scintilla is titled Celestial Pulse. It consists of seven solid aluminum-milled ribbons and coated in the same ceramic finish that the Spirit of Ecstasy on the hood wears.

While it doesn’t show in daylight, the Phantom Scintilla also sports fiberoptic lights in the door panels. Like the stars in the Starlight headliner, these lights shine through at night and give the luxurious Phantom Scintilla an even more exclusive feel. On the outside, the Phantom Scintilla wears exclusive Andalusian White and Tracian Blue paint inspired by the creative process that led to the Spirit of Ecstasy as we know it today.

This Phantom Scintilla is one of ten and all North American units are spoken for. It’s a bit more classic Rolls than the other car that Rolls debuted in Monterey this week, the Semaphore. That car wears a bright yellow hue and is even more exclusive – only one will ever see the light of day. The Phantom Scintilla is, frankly, beautiful – and our exclusive pictures back that assertion up.