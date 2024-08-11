Once upon a time, BMW only made rear-wheel drive vehicles. While those days are far behind us, you can still find many – most, even – BMW models available in a rear-wheel drive configuration. In a world increasingly reliant on all-wheel drive to compensate for ballooning vehicle weights and horsepower figures, many drivers still favor rear-wheel drive for its reduced complexity and more dynamic feel. Here’s every rear-wheel drive BMW still in production in 2024.

BMW 2 Series Coupe and M2

To avoid worldwide rioting, BMW still has to offer its entry-level performance model – the M2 – and smallest, most sporty coupe model with rear-wheel drive. Both the four-cylinder 230i and six-cylinder M240i come in RWD configurations in the US. Both are fun to drive, and the 230i is surprisingly sprightly thanks to its (relatively) low curb weight and perky 255-horsepower engine. The M2, of course, is also available with a manual, which makes it a clear enthusiast choice. For our European friends, BMW offers a rear-wheel drive variant for the 218i, 220i and 220d.

BMW 3 Series Sedan and M3

You don’t mess with tradition, and BMW still offers its bread-and-butter 3 Series sedan in rear-wheel drive as it did when the model debuted 50 years ago. All US-market variants of the 3 Series sedan are still available in rear-wheel drive layout, including the PHEV 330e and performance-oriented M340i. If you live in Europe, you can get the 318i and 320i with a rear-wheel drive layout as well. The M3 is also still available with rear-wheel drive and even a manual transmission.

BMW 4 Series Coupe, Convertible, and Gran Coupe / M4 Coupe

As the 4 Series is essentially a 3 Series with two doors chopped off and a vertically-flipped grille, it, too, still comes with rear-wheel drive if you want it. All three variants, including the four-door Gran Coupe, can be ordered in rear-wheel drive configuration. The same goes for the M4, although convertible models are all xDrive. Again, if you live in Europe, you have a bit more options, like the 420i and 420d coupe, cabrio and gran coupe.

BMW 5 Series Sedan

The US market only sees the lowest-level 5 Series in RWD guise, the 530i. It’s powered by a familiar 2.0-liter four-cylinder that develops 255 horsepower, and truthfully, it won’t be the most exciting drive due to the G60 5 Series’ high curb weight—almost 400 pounds heavier than the 330i. The BMW 550e is offered in Europe in a RWD variant as well.

BMW 7 Series Sedan

The only 7 Series with rear-wheel drive in the US is the entry-level 740i. But it’s far from a penalty box. It still offers a 375-horsepower inline-six and can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds. It’s also $3,000 cheaper than the xDrive sedan, which will offer slightly quicker acceleration.

BMW 8 Series Coupe, Convertible, and Gran Coupe

Like its fellow flagship, the 7 Series, the 8 Series is available with rear-wheel drive only when opting for the standard car. What a shame, since a V8 powering just the two rear wheels could’ve been quite a bit of fun. Although, that’s technically possible with M xDrive in the M8. Either way, the six-powered 840i tips the scales at just under 4,000 pounds, so it’s more of an RWD GT than a drift missile.

BMW X5

The only BMW SUV still available with rear-wheel drive in the US is the X5 sDrive40i. It gets a turbocharged B58 inline-six under the hood with 375 horsepower. The $2,300 difference in base MSRP between the rear- and all-wheel drive versions is a nice way to save some money if you genuinely don’t need xDrive.

BMW Z4

The Z4 only comes in rear-wheel drive, which makes sense for a roadster presumably designed with fun as its prime directive. Both four- and six-cylinder variants offer a driving experience on par with their spicy looks, but the manual-equipped “Handschalter” Z4 M40i is far and away the most exhilarating. Germany also gets a an entry-level BMW Z4 sDrive20i.

BMW i4

Electric and rear-wheel drive are probably closer to pizza and ice cream than cookies and milk, but the i4 comes with rear-driven wheels in eDrive35 and eDrive40 models. The cheapest i4 you can buy – the eDrive35 – represents a $10K cost savings compared to the least-expensive xDrive model. The savings make an overall good car an even greater value, and although the torquey motor is down on power compared to xDrive cars, instant torque and nearly 300 horsepower (or 335 in the i4 eDrive40) is still more than enough to have fun with.

BMW i5

US market i5s come with one rear-wheel drive model: the i5 eDrive40. Like the i4 eDrive40, it has a single motor that makes 335 horsepower. Although the slightly higher curb weight hinders its agility, there’s still plenty of fun to be had. Let’s add to the list the European BMW i5 eDrive40 Touring.

BMW i7

Even the electric 7 Series still has an RWD configuration. Entry-level vehicles (if you can call a $105,000 vehicle entry-level) come with 449 horsepower, which is plenty to get the girthy luxury sedan moving quickly. While we’ll never call the limousine tossable, RWD goes a long way to making the somewhat sterile driving experience a little more enjoyable.

BMW iX3 (G08)

The first-ever electric BMW X3 (G08) was never sold in America and the rear-wheel drive configuration might have had something to do with it. But despite a few shortcomings, the BMW iX3 was a decent electric crossover which found a home in many European garages.