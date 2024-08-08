With the upcoming Rocket League Season 16, the new BMW 1 Series will make its debut in the popular online video game from Epic Games. Rocket League is an action-packed car soccer game where players attempt to score goals using rocket-powered vehicles. Players can compete alone or in teams of up to three, employing various strategies and stunts to achieve victory. Before Season 16 begins, BMW and Epic Games are launching a competition inviting the global gaming community to design a Decal for the new BMW 1 Series according to their preferences. The winning design of the Rocket League x BMW Decal Design Contest will be integrated into the game as part of a mid-Season patch.

Customization of vehicles is a key part of the gameplay experience in Rocket League. A variety of Decals, Wheels, and other add-on parts can be applied to vehicles, offering numerous options for personal expression. The ability to customize vehicles encourages creativity and motivates players to stand out by unlocking new design elements. The new BMW 1 Series will be available in the game in Skyscraper Grey metallic paint and can be customized with Universal Decals, Wheels, Toppers, and Antennas. This will include exclusive Decals and liveries developed by BMW in collaboration with Epic Games.

Launch of the Rocket League x BMW Decal Design Contest

Between August 9 and August 30, 2024, players will have the opportunity to create their own Rocket League Decal design for the new BMW 1 Series. Participants are provided with two-dimensional sketches showing the car from different perspectives. The templates can be downloaded at b.mw/DecalContest and customized using the tools of their choice. Designs can be submitted via Instagram and X using the hashtags #RocketLeagueBMWDecalContest and #Contest.

In mid-October, the best designs will be selected during an award show livestream. The top three finishers will receive prize money of $3,000 for the winner, $2,000 for second place, and $1,000 for third place. The winning design will be available immediately after a mid-Season patch in Rocket League for all players who have already purchased the new BMW 1 Series through Rocket Pass Premium.

The new F70 1 Series is one of the latest BMWs to receive in-car games. Powered by iDrive 9, the new 1 Series comes integrated with the AirConsole platform which offers a growing selection of casual games. Last year, we had a chance to test the in-gaming feature in the new BMW i5.