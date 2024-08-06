BMW is set to unveil the next generation X5, codenamed G65, in 2026. Alongside the base model, BMW’s M Division will release a high-performance variant, the fourth-generation X5 M, codenamed G95, in 2027. Both models will be manufactured at the Spartanburg Plant in South Carolina. While details about the G65 and G95 remain scarce, early spy shots suggest strong influences from the Neue Klasse design language. According to a dealer who recently previewed the G65 X5, the new generation features X-shaped daytime running lights and slim, elongated taillights that give the vehicle a sporty, premium appearance. Recent spy photos also reveal a taller, wider, and thinner grille, with the license plate positioned lower into the bumper, similar to the new X3. Overall, the G65 and G95 X5 M models will be longer, heavier and sit lower than their predecessors. Sources who have seen the finalized design of the X5 M describe it as having a “mean look.”

Inside, the BMW X5 G65 and X5 M G95 will adopt design elements from the Neue Klasse models, including a new central display inspired by the Neue Klasse Vision X concept and a Panoramic Display. Spy photos show a steering wheel with a flat top and bottom. The interior will feature BMW’s latest operating system, likely called iDrive X or iDrive 10, with fewer physical buttons. There are also talks of an optional screen for the co-passenger upfront.

Regarding the powertrain, BMW currently reserves the S68 V8 engine for M cars. This engine has been implemented both as a standalone power unit and in combination with an electric motor, as seen in the XM and new M5. It remains to be seen which configuration BMW will prioritize for the G95 X5 M. While BMW often offsets the cost of new drivetrains by using them across multiple models, a plug-in hybrid drivetrain could add unwanted weight to an already large vehicle. The current BMW X5 M Competition produces 617 horsepower, but the S68 engine could easily surpass the 650 hp mark on its own. Unlike the new generation BMW X3 and its first iX3M model, the G95 X5 M generation will not be fully electric.

The production of the new G95 BMW X5 M is expected to continue until 2033. However, production planning has become increasingly challenging, with model cycles fluctuating in length based on market demands. But one thing is certain though: BMW is not yet ready to give up on ICE performance cars.