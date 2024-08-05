Global sports brand PUMA has teamed up with BMW M Motorsport to launch a new collection inspired by the BMW M Hybrid V8 racing car. According to PUMA, this collaboration aims to merge classic fashion silhouettes with bold graphics, vibrant color, innovative material blocking, and sophisticated tonal trims. The idea is to reflect the high-powered automotive engineering. The range includes apparel, footwear, and accessories.

The collection reimagines classic silhouettes with bold and brilliant graphics, coupled with innovative material choices. The use of color and material blocking creates striking contrasts, while sophisticated tonal trims add an elegant touch. These design elements merge to produce a collection that is both visually stunning and highly functional, ideal for motorsport enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike.

PUMA and BMW M Motorsport have had a long-standing collaboration that has evolved over the years. Their partnership began in 2004 with PUMA’s involvement in the BMW Williams Formula One team. This relationship continued when BMW transitioned to the BMW Sauber F1 team, and even after BMW exited Formula One in 2009, the collaboration persisted in various forms. In 2012, PUMA became the official supplier of team and racewear for BMW Motorsport, covering prestigious events like the DTM and ALMS, as well as high-profile long-distance races such as the 24 Hours of Nürburgring. This partnership included providing the latest innovations in fireproof technology for BMW’s drivers and creating licensed products for global sales.

The collaboration has produced several notable collections, including the “50 Years of BMW M” collection, which features unique pieces celebrating the brand’s 50th anniversary. More recently, the “Reinvented” collection marked a shift towards an electrified future in motorsport. PUMA and BMW M Motorsport also celebrated the iconic BMW Art Cars with a capsule collection honoring the works of artists like Alexander Calder and Roy Lichtenstein.

This latest PUMA x BMW M Motorsport collection will be available at selected PUMA stores and online at puma.com.