BMW is transitioning the M3 Sedan to the 2025 model year by giving it a mild LCI. As you can imagine, the changes follow those already applied to the 2025 M4 Coupe and M4 Convertible. However, there is one glaring omission since the G80 sadly isn’t getting the nifty laser taillights. It does have the redesigned headlights from the two-door models. The front lights bundle the low and high beams into a single module. As for the arrow-shaped LEDs, these double as the daytime running lights and turn signals.

More Power

The S58B30T0 engine now offers three levels of output, depending on the drivetrain configuration. The 2025 M3 provides 473 hp through a 6-speed manual gearbox. Meanwhile, the M3 Competition delivers 503 hp to the rear wheels via an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission.For 2025, the new BMW M3 Competition Sedan with M xDrive benefits from an optimized engine management system, increasing its output by 20 hp to 523 hp at 6,250 rpm.

This upgraded engine, also used in the BMW M4 GT3 race car, generates peak torque of 479 lb-ft between 2,750 and 5,730 rpm. This enhanced performance results in the BMW M3 Competition Sedan with M xDrive accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds. All variants of the new BMW M3 have an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph as standard. However, if the optional M Driver’s Package is specified, this figure rises to 180 mph.

New Wheels Style 825M

In the United States, BMW is selling the 2025 M3 Sedan with fresh M forged wheels (Style 825M) that have a bright silver finish. M Shadowline lights with dark inner accents are also available as an option. The model badge on the trunk lid of the Competition models is now accented by an elegant silver border. Stepping up to a Competition version comes with a silver border for the model’s name on the trunk lid. That’s just about it as far as exterior changes since this isn’t really a full-fat Life Cycle Impulse.

iDrive 8.5 and New Steering Wheel

The interior is also more of the same, although the infotainment now runs on iDrive 8.5. That steering wheel with a flat rim is new for 2025. The spokes are slightly different and there’s a red accent at the 12 o’clock position. BMW offers the same steering wheel with an optional Alcantara finish. At an additional cost, the Sensatec-wrapped dashboard now has a nicer material. Speaking of things that cost extra, a new M Fine Brushed Aluminium trim is offered.

More Expensive

BMW still lets you manually change gears in the base M3 Sedan, which continues to carry a starting price of $76,000. However, you’ll still end up paying slightly more because the destination charge is now $1,195 instead of $995. The rear-wheel-drive Competition soldiers on at $80,200 MSRP, before factoring in the higher shipping costs. As for the xDrive model, it costs $1,000 more than before but there’s a good reason for that. As seen on the all-paw M4 models, it has 523 horsepower. That’s an increase of 20 hp for the twin-turbo inline-six engine, narrowing the gap until the 543-hp M3 CS. The $85,300 M3 xDrive still has 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) but the peak torque is now available until 5,730 rpm, up by 230 rpm.

The 2025 BMW M3 Sedan goes on sale in July when production starts in Munich. [Source: BMW]

BMW M3 Frozen Tampa Bay

BMW M3 Sedan and Touring Highlights

BMW M3 Sedan and Touring