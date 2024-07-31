You might be just starting to learn about paint protection film (PPF) or ceramic coating. Maybe you’re wondering if it’s worth getting PPF on your BMW. Whatever research stage you’re at, you probably think PPF and ceramic coating sound pretty great. In fact, almost too good to be true. Rest assured that PPF and ceramic coating are generally extremely wise decisions if you care about how your BMW or other vehicle looks. But each product has some differences and downsides. We teamed up with Chicago-based shop Tinting Chicago and XPEL to share the pros and cons of PPF and ceramic coating so you can make a better-informed decision.

PPF and Ceramic Coating: What’s the Difference?

Paint protection film (PPF) and ceramic coating are two completely different products that do similar things. PPF is a transparent urethane layer applied over the vehicle’s paint. It is a physical barrier between the vehicle’s paint and outside elements. On the other hand, ceramic coating is a liquid polymer applied to the vehicle. It bonds with the vehicle’s paint, enhancing its gloss and repelling contaminants.

Pros of PPF

The added protection is the biggest – and most obvious – pro to PPF. Your paint looks better for longer when it has a layer of PPF over it, regardless of the style or kind of PPF. It protects against the obvious things like dirt, bugs, and rocks. But it also allows your factory paint to shine like new forever, thanks to protection from the sun, rain, and everything else. Accompanied by a competent paint correction and detail before installation, your paint will be swirl-less and could even look better than factory paint indefinitely.

Overall, PPF makes caring for your car easier, too. Grime, dust, dirt, and other detritus seem to melt away when you wash your car. Scrubbing is largely a thing of the past. Self-healing abilities—like those found with XPEL PPF—add another layer of peace of mind. Additionally, PPF typically helps increase the resale value of your vehicle if you decide to change things up.

Finally, PPF also has some less tangible benefits. You can drive your vehicle a little bit harder, knowing you don’t have to look at a nose panel chock full of rock chips. You can drive your weekend car more frequently and park a little less carefully at your favorite cars and coffee. With the healing capabilities that XPEL PPF (and some other brands offer), there’s even more peace of mind.

Cons of PPF

There’s only one obvious con to PPF: it’s expensive. While most drivers won’t need full-vehicle PPF—which can run as much as $10,000—even just a full front end can get pricey quickly. And it’s tough to shop for ‘the best price’ because you don’t want to skimp on quality. We recommend using your preferred film brand’s locator on their website—like the XPEL installer locator—and comparing prices between a few shops before committing.

Some minor notes that could be considered cons. PPF does require regular maintenance, but you’d be doing that anyway if you care about your car’s paint. Serious scratches can still damage the PPF – permanently – but, again, it’s better than damaging the vehicle’s paint. Lastly, there is an aesthetic downside to PPF. Without dismantling your vehicle, seams and lines will be visible – there’s no way around it. Minor – and I think the protective qualities are worth the trade – but something to note.

Pros of Ceramic Coating

Ceramic coating is a great way to preserve your factory paint and keep it looking better than factory. Like PPF, it helps protect your paint against the elements and even the sun. It also makes washing and caring for your vehicle easier. Ceramic coating can even help bring faded paint back to life, adding a lot more shine and sparkle than just a paint correction and detail would.

Cons of Ceramic Coating

While less expensive than PPF, ceramic coating is still several hundred (sometimes more) dollars that could be used elsewhere. It lacks the physical protection that PPF does and offers zero ability to self-heal. Ceramic coating is also still prone to swirls, so you need to be careful when washing your vehicle. Similarly, if the ceramic coating isn’t installed after a good wash and detail, you will be disappointed by the results. A general rule: the ceramic coating is only ever going to be as good as the installer. Ceramic coating has a generally shorter lifespan than PPF, too. So, you’ll definitely have to plan on a re-install, even if you’re following the best maintenance practices.

Both ceramic coating and PPF have plenty of positive attributes. Typically, the experts – like our friends at XPEL and Tinting Chicago – recommend PPF and ceramic coating for the best and longest-lasting results. Ceramic coating over PPF – while far from a budget-minded option – gets you the best of both worlds. Weigh the pros and cons – and how much you value your vehicle’s finish – and make an informed decision.

