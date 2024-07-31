The G87 BMW M2 is already an aggressive-looking machine straight from the factory, but for those seeking an extra edge in both aesthetics and lightweight construction, Vorsteiner’s full carbon aero program takes it to a whole new level. This tuning package, applied to an Alpine White G87 M2, showcases the epitome of carbon fiber tuning and aerodynamic enhancement.

Vorsteiner is renowned for its high-quality, precision-engineered carbon fiber components, and their latest offering for the G87 M2 is no exception. The full carbon aero program includes, among many, a front lip, hood, fenders, side skirts, trunk, and front center trim mesh. Each piece is meticulously crafted using advanced composite technology, ensuring not only a stunning appearance but also significant weight savings and improved aerodynamics.

A Dynamic Front-End

This particular G87 M2 features Vorsteiner’s aggressive front lip spoiler and center trim mesh give the M2 a more commanding presence on the road. The hood is also made of carbon fiber featuring functional air vents for improved engine cooling and a reduction in overall weight. The new fenders are not just about looks; they include integrated aero slats to manage airflow more effectively around the wheel arches, further contributing to the vehicle’s aerodynamic efficiency.

Side Skirts and Trunk

The side skirts extend the aerodynamic profile of the M2, creating a seamless flow of air along the sides of the car. The inclusion of a ducktail spoiler, a nod to the retro-inspired design cue BMW plans to introduce in next year’s M2 CS, is a standout feature, especially considering Vorsteiner has crafted it from carbon fiber, integrated into a trunk lid. Of, it not only reduces weight but also provides additional downforce, enhancing rear-end stability. Lastly, a carbon fiber diffuser is also part of the package, perfectly fitting within the quad-pipes layout.

Naturally, such an extreme makeover from Vorsteiner comes with a significant investment. The comprehensive VRS package includes the $3,495 trunk lid, a $2,495 diffuser, and the front fenders and side skirts as the most premium items, priced at $5,495. The carbon fiber hood and spoiler come in at $4,495 and $1,695, respectively. You can also get custom wheels at $2,480 per set.

[Photos: @its.tapia / @sickpics.media]