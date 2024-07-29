Having a BMW oldtimer in need of some work usually meant traveling to Munich where dedicated specialists would refresh a classic or vintage model. However, things are changing since the network of BMW Group Classic partners is increasing. In 2019, the company initiated a process to authorize retailers and workshops. There are currently 148 partners that have BMW’s blessing to repair/restore older vehicles.

By the end of next year, the number will grow by over 20 BMW Group Classic partners in Switzerland. No fewer than 22 workshops are going to be certified in the country located in the heart of Europe. To qualify, the retailer must not only possess the necessary knowledge but also the right tools. As you can imagine, relevant training will be provided, so rest assured your oldtimer will be in the right hands.

The BMW Group Classic headquarters in Munich will provide assistance by supplying replacement parts. If need be, tools are going to be remanufactured. Official technical data from the BMW Group Archive will be made readily available for certified partners.

To mark the certification of new Swiss partners, BMW will hold a day-long event on August 10. It’s going to take place BMW Group Brand Experience Center in Dielsdorf. Aside from having classic and vintage cars on display, the automaker is also bringing some of the newest products.

Offering greater support for oldtimers in Switzerland comes just weeks after the BMW Classic program entered Australia. A dealer in New South Wales became the first Down Under to provide restoration services with BMW’s official support.

Source: BMW