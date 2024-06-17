Founded in 1994, BMW Group Mobile Tradition went on to become BMW Group Classic in 2008. It’s been making spare parts ever since so that owners can keep their prized possessions on the road. In addition, some original parts built back when the cars were new are still available. The branch is offering restoration services at over 150 dealerships around the world. Now, this program is finally available in Australia.

According to local publication Drive, a dealer in New South Wales is the first Down Under to offer the BMW Classic program. The goal is to expand its availability in Australia where there are 48 showrooms. To celebrate the launch of a restoration service, Worthington BMW is showing off eight classic cars to whet a visitor’s appetite for older models. Although pricing details haven’t been disclosed, you can imagine it’s not cheap to maintain a car that’s past its prime.

Professionals from BMW Group Classic at home in Munich trained the employees at Worthington BMW in Somersby. That should mean your precious car will be in good hands. BMW Group Australia CEO Wolfgang Buechel mentions the decision to launch a restoration service was logical given the strong community. He argued there’s going to be demand for this program seeing as how there are 15 local clubs with more than 5,000 members.

BMW Group Classic keeps some parts in stock since it knows there’s going to be demand for them. Relevant examples of common items include spark plugs and oil filters. The rarer ones are built to order, so customers are in for a long wait. The company’s sub-division has a dedicated page on its website where the “reproductions” are listed. However, that list is unlikely to be complete, so it’s better to get in touch to find out if a certain part is available.

