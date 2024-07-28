Controversy has often followed BMW, dating back to the 1939 328 Roadster. From rectangular taillights to flame-contoured surfaces, the Bangle Butt, and more recently, oversized kidney grilles, BMW frequently faces criticism. Purists often express strong opinions online whenever a design change diverges from tradition or disrupts their expectations. Moreover, the rise of social media has made providing feedback even easier. The newest model encountering significant adversity is the BMW XM.

What’s the XM and Who Does it Cater to?

If one were to describe its existence, “weird,” “quirky,” and “obnoxious-looking” might be appropriate. Furthermore, some might argue that the XM answers a question no one asked. Alternatively, it could be seen as another example of BMW’s radical departures, which have generally been well-received over time. Of course, time will tell but for now, the XM certainly turns heads wherever it goes.

That’s even more obvious when the owner opts for one of the fifty BMW Individual colors offered for the XM. This brings us to this particular build. Chris Marino, General Manager of Spokane BMW, has consistently embraced BMW’s vast offering of special colors. Over the years, we have documented Marino’s unique builds, which often feature colors typically considered unconventional for specific BMW models, like Speed Yellow on a 7 Series.

This Signal Green BMW XM is no exception. Marino believes that the XM could be the modern-day E9 Batmobile, the E36 M3 Lightweight, and, to a lesser extent, the Z3 M Coupe—vehicles initially criticized for their pricing and styling but now revered by enthusiasts. Through these photos, Marino and his dealership aim to emphasize that expressing individuality through quirky cars and unconventional colors could be the way forward for some customers. The vibrant green exterior is complemented by the gold accents of the XM logo and an all-black interior, which tempers the bold paint job. Signal Green also pairs nicely with the blacked-out accents at the front and rear, seamlessly blending with the squarish and aggressive shapes of the XM.

First PHEV BMW M Car

Of course, the XM story starts somewhere else. This is BMW M’s first electrified car which previews the plug-in hybrid drivetrain in the new G90 M5. The BMW XM Label features a complex powertrain, making it the most powerful BMW M model to date. It combines a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine with an electric motor, producing a total system output of 748 horsepower and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque. This plug-in hybrid setup allows the XM Label to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 250 km/h, which can be increased to 290 km/h with the optional M Driver’s Package. The electric motor is powered by a lithium-ion battery with a usable energy content of 25.7 kWh, providing a range of up to 30 miles on electric power alone​.

The 2024 BMW XM Label is priced from $185,995 in the United States, representing a $26,000 premium over the standard BMW XM. And if you spend that much money on a new car, then might as well tap into the unique colors of the BMW Individual program. For now, let’s take a closer look at this BMW XM in Signal Green.