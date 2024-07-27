BMW offers multiple layers of customization when you’re ordering a new car. Aside from the usual options, you have Individual paints and M Performance Parts. This seventh-generation M5 has all the goodies you could throw at the G90. Well, almost all. The already-announced lightweight wheels won’t be launched until next summer.

Painted in Individual Speed Yellow, the 2025 M5 gets the full suite of carbon fiber exterior parts. Echoing the rear diffuser, the new splitter has a split design we’re gradually learning to like. BMW claims these items are more than just for show. We’re being promised there are actual aerodynamic improvements compared to a stock G90. The same lightweight material has been used for the sill extensions, creating a muscular profile.

There’s more carbon fiber at the back where the quad tips of the exhaust system use a combination of carbon and titanium. The four finishers have embossed M5 logos and titanium end rings. Elsewhere, the black side decals have a Frozen look, which is marketing jargon for a matte finish. BMW claims the graphics are sturdy enough to withstand the abuse of a commercial carwash.

All carbon fiber attachments are hand-made from CFRP and come with a clear coat finish. Not shown here or in the official images, the fuel filler cap is manufactured from the same material. There’s also an aerial cover from aramid, a heat-resistant type of synthetic fiber that should withstand the test of time.

For the interior, M Performance Parts tailored to the BMW M5 G90 are limited to floor mats. These have decorative stitching in contrasting colors and are adorned with special badging. Rounding off the upgrades are the tire bags with the three famous M colors. These also have a built-in handle to ease transportation. Oh, you can even get a key case wrapped in black fine-grain Nappa leather.

Except for the wheels we mentioned at the beginning, all M Performance Parts are available at launch. BMW has already started production of the M5 G90 and will commence deliveries in early November. We’re expecting similar upgrades for the G99 Touring, which is scheduled to break cover later this year.

Source: Sebastian Haberkorn / Instagram