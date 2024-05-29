RB Leipzig, the football club from the Red Bull empire, is rumored to embark on a new chapter in its mobility partnership from July 1st, aligning with the Munich-based BMW. As final discussions are underway, it’s anticipated that this deal will bring RB Leipzig around 1 million euros annually, marking the end of their decade-long partnership with Volkswagen and Porsche. According to Bild.de, the new partnership will see BMW supplying RB Leipzig with 70 vehicles, an upgrade from the 50 cars previously provided by VW and Porsche.

This collaboration is not just about vehicular support; it also includes a joint commitment to social initiatives and regional activities. The choice of BMW was a natural fit due to its significant local presence and longstanding ties with Leipzig, where it operates a large factory employing around 10,000 people. The company has been active in promoting its presence in the city, notably through a major campaign in downtown Leipzig, highlighting the production of the new MINI Countryman (U25) – the first MINI built in Germany. Other models produced at the Leipzig plant include the 1 Series, the 2 Series Active Tourer, and the 2 Series Gran Coupé.

Puma Joins as a New Partner

In addition to BMW, RB Leipzig is also welcoming Puma as a new partner starting July 1st. Replacing Nike, Puma will provide Leipzig with approximately 150 million euros over a ten-year contract. This partnership will be officially presented at the beginning of RB’s preparations for the upcoming season, with plans to showcase at least three new jerseys during a training and PR trip to the United States at the end of July.

The Strategic Move to BMW

The club, with its rapid rise from the fifth to the first division thanks to Red Bull’s financial backing, has become a staple in German professional football. Winning the DFB Cup in 2022 and 2023, RB Leipzig remains one of the favorites in the Bundesliga despite ongoing criticism of its commercial model. While this partnership is a significant step for RB Leipzig, it’s worth noting that BMW had previously sought to partner with FC Bayern Munich.

However, after negotiations, Bayern remained loyal to Audi, leaving BMW to support FC Bayern’s basketball division instead. This move to RB Leipzig, therefore, represents BMW’s continued ambition to cement its presence in German sports, even if it’s not their first choice.