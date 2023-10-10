Real Madrid’s first team players have received their new BMW cars for the 2023-2024 season in a tradition that has become synonymous with the start of each new football campaign. This year marks the second year of the club’s partnership with BMW and the range of options available to players has been expanded even further. For the first time, players have been able to choose from partially-electric models, in addition to the 100 percent electric options that were available last year.

BMW XM – One of the most popular choices

In total, four different models have been chosen by the players and coach Carlo Ancelotti, including coupés (BMW i4), sedans (BMW i7), and the SUV iX and XM from the BMW catalog. The most affordable of the four models is the electric i4 eDrive35 i4, while the most expensive is the new plug-in hybrid XM. The big star of the league, Englishman Jude Bellingham, chose the XM as his first BMW in Carbon Black, with the model also proving to be the most popular among the squad, with eight players opting for it.

The next most popular model was the i4, chosen by seven players and the Italian coach, followed closely by the iX SUV, which was also available last year and was chosen by seven players. Nacho was the only player to opt for the electric i7. Interestingly, only the captains Nacho, Modric (the Croatian was the only one to opt for the iX M60) and Tchouameni (who received the “modest” i4 eDrive35) chose different models from the rest of the squad. Vini Jr went for an i4 M50 in Black Sapphire, Toni Kroos and Rüdiger went for the iX xDrive50. Ancelotti, in keeping with his style, has chosen a custom color from the BMW Individual catalog, as have Modric and Camavinga.

If last year the two models that the Madridistas could enjoy were the i4 coupe and the iX SUV, for the 2023-2024 season there is a change of models with two new additions. The first is the i7 limousine was assigned to Nacho and Florentino Pérez. On the other hand, the XM went straight to the garages of Courtois, Kepa, Carvajal, Ceballos, Güler, Joselu, and Rodrygo, in addition to the aforementioned Bellingham.

The players will have no problem recharging their new vehicles as BMW has adapted the Valdebebas training complex by installing points with a total of 900 kW of available power. The players also have chargers at their homes.

[Source: BMW Spain]