Earlier this year, BMW Munich and FC Bayern München Basketball GmbH announced a mobility partnership. It’s a long-term collaboration that sees the luxury automaker provide the players and coaching staff with fully electric vehicles. When the tie-up was announced, it also included plans to rename the indoor area to reflect the collaboration.

Fast forward to September, the Rudi-Sedlmayer-Halle has been officially renamed BMW Park. The arena’s new designation now stands tall above the main entrance at the famous arena located in Sendling-Westpark. The facility was originally opened back in 1972 to host basketball games for the Summer Olympics. Since 2011, the arena has been the home venue of the local basketball team, which has won the championship five times.

As part of a pre-season tournament, FC Bayern Munich Basketball will play its first matches at BMW Park on September 16 and 17. As part of the MagentaSport Cup encompassing only EuroLeague teams, the players will go up against Virtus Bologna from Italy on Saturday. Alba Berlin from Germany and Red Star Belgrade from Serbia will duel in the other game while the match for third place and the final are scheduled for Sunday.

The first Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) game at BMW Park is going to take place on September 29 when FC Bayern Munich Basketball will play against Mitteldeutscher Basketball Club.

It’s worth noting the agreement between the two parties also involves a joint social commitment, with details to be disclosed at the start of the 2023-2024 season. In addition, the tie-up will include working on a variety of non-profit projects, including charity work in the Munich metropolitan region.

Source: BMW