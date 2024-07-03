MINI is set to make history with the unveiling of its first-ever electric John Cooper Works model, the MINI John Cooper Works E Prototype. The JCW version of the recently unveiled J01 Cooper will make its debut next week at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed. MINI says that with the latest JCW addition, the iconic lineup of tuned up Coopers will feature both petrol and all-electric models, providing a diverse range of options for performance enthusiasts.

The company is not ready to reveal the full details behind the MINI John Cooper Works E, and that’s understandable considering the car will most likely debut in October at Paris Motor Show. But what we see on this prototype is “37” logo, commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Mini Cooper S’s victory at the 1964 Rallye Monte Carlo. Furthermore, you can see the more aggressive styling of JCW models, including the new logo.

The recently unveiled JCW package showed a distinctive front grille frame and logo shine in high-gloss black, providing a unique touch. To further enhance the visual appeal, JCW bonnet stripes could be offered offered in either Chili Red or black. The rear end is also likely to feature a sporty spoiler, a sizable diffuser insert, and redesigned Union Jack taillights which all contribute to the sporty looks of the car.

Spec-wise, the J01 Cooper JCW builds on the foundation of the regular electric variant. The top SE version delivers 218 horsepower and 330 Newton-meters of torque, so it’s highly likely that the new Cooper JCW will exceed these figures. It will utilize the same 54.2-kWh battery pack, which provides a range of 250 miles in the Cooper SE. However, the increased power output may slightly reduce this range. We don’t anticipate any changes to the charging capacity, which remains at 95 kW.

The MINI John Cooper Works E PROtotype will showcase its capabilities as it tackles the challenging hill climb next week. The Goodwood Festival of Speed is being held over four days from 11-14 July 2024.