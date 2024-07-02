The new 2025 BMW M5 has arrived, and some dark, smelly corners of the Internet have already decided that it’s worse in every way. In other words, it’s your standard BMW product launch. While the 2025 BMW M5 is far from perfect, it deserves its due credit, too. Let’s balance the G90 M5’s perceived shortcomings with what it apparently achieves and see where we end up via a helpful pros and cons list.

2025 BMW M5 Pros: Power, New Tech, Overall Aesthetics



The 2025 BMW M5 (G90) is the most powerful M5 ever made; so, a clear pro. 717 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque are hard to ignore, and it’s all routed through BMW’s excellent all-wheel drive system (M xDrive) and a familiar ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. A new Boost Control function allows additional power between 20 and 90 mph. Of course, the G90 M5 also retains familiar M features like a differential, adaptive suspension, model-specific wheels, and optional carbon ceramic brakes.

The hybrid powertrain has other benefits, too. BMW says the G90 M5 can travel up to 25 miles solely on electric power. Is it enough? Not for most people. But the bottom line is that having the option to drive a vehicle any real distance without cycling the combustion engine could be a good selling point to some customers. Silent, emissions-free driving is a huge plus in certain situations—especially when avoiding unwanted attention.

Aesthetically, the 2025 M5 has some more positive points. The interior gets an all-new upholstery specifically designed for the model – Merino metallic leather trim. The exterior design is generally cohesive, with a simple front grille devoid of the busyness in some other current BMW models. The positive here is familiarity – the G90 still has enough “M-ness” to make it immediately recognizable as the M version of the 5 Series. But, true to classic M5 form, it doesn’t go overboard on flashiness (i.e., the XM).

Plus, the new M5 gets new color choices. Isle of Man Green has proven to be a fan favorite, and a few other new colors join the stable. Options are always good. Well, until they aren’t. Read on – you’ll see.

2025 BMW M5 Cons: Performance and Packaging



So, while the G90 M5 is the most powerful M5 produced to date, there is a worrying caveat to that fact. First, the car is heavy. At 5,390 pounds (2,444 kg), the G90 M5 is almost exactly 1,000 pounds heavier than its predecessor. For reference, the BMW-quoted curb weight for the F90 M5 is 4,370 pounds (1,982 kg). (Note: we’re referring to released BMW USA tech specs.)

The BMW-quoted zero to 60 mph time is slower than the estimate for the F90, too – the G90 makes the sprint in 3.4 seconds, whereas the F90 could do it in 3.2. The new car is heavier and slower (at least on paper) despite making more power. Oddly, the M Drivers Package limits the new car to 190 mph – 1 mph faster than the F90’s.

While the weight and agility compromises are the biggest cons of the vehicle, there are some other issues. The previously-standard carbon roof is now optional – likely bundled in some $17,000 carbon package. (Actually, it’s called the M Carbon Package, and pricing isn’t yet available.) I also seriously miss the M-specific analog gauges that the 2018 M5 debuted with, and don’t think the curved display’s graphics really do the specialness of the car justice – but those went away with the F90’s LCI. So, not really unique to the G90. However, a more unique design would’ve been nice.

Is the 2025 BMW M5 Better Than The Predecessors?



A good M5 needs three things: comfort, performance, and style. We think it’s likely the 2025 BMW M5 checks the first two, even if some asterisks exist (see weight) It does everything its predecessor does and also offers on-demand EV driving. The F90 M5 is a benchmark in BMW design and packaging, one place where the G90 could fall short. We can’t wait to get our hands on a production car and put it through the paces to see if it can keep up with a seriously tough act to follow.