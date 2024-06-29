If you’ve been wondering what a fully loaded 2025 BMW M2 looks like, this is pretty much it. Granted, it doesn’t have the centerlock wheels but it has all the M Performance Parts you can think of. Yes, that includes the love/hate exhaust with stacked dual tips mounted in the middle of a carbon diffuser. This over-the-top build flaunts a rear wing and even a roof-mounted spoiler.

Photographed in Munich at the BMW Welt, the M2 facelift is brimming with optional items. It gets the side spats behind both front and rear wheels, along with side skirt attachments. All these extra goodies are made from carbon fiber, which is the same we can say about the front air intakes. The front also hosts a beefier splitter made from the same lightweight material.

Then there’s the color – M Sao Paulo Yellow uni. Although not an Individual paint, it does make the 2025 M2 LCI stand out even more. By the way, BMW M boss Frank van Meel recently told us the company sees the latest M2 as an actual Life Cycle Impulse instead of a simple model year change. That’s despite the fact it looks virtually the same, save for the black model lettering with a silver contour. Oh, there are some new colors and wheels, too,

If you’ve been saving for an M2, you should save some more for the spicy CS coming in 2025. It’ll be the most expensive G87 of the bunch and will have some of these carbon upgrades as standard equipment. In addition, BMW is likely to throw in more power after giving the regular model 473 hp for the latest model year. We’ve heard the M2 CS will surpass the 500-hp barrier but nothing is official yet.

Looking further ahead, BMW might do the unthinkable and shove an xDrive system into its smallest M car. The all-wheel-drive M2 could happen as early as 2026. If it does, we reckon it will be available strictly with an automatic. We’re making this assumption based on the fact the larger M4 only has two pedals on the AWD versions.

[Photos: @klapped.media / PSI]