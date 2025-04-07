BMW of North America has announced a recall impacting 4,397 vehicles across multiple 2025 model lines due to concerns that the electrical connection between the starter-generator and battery could loosen, posing risks of engine stalls or, in rare cases, overheating and potential fire hazards.

Vehicles Included in the Recall:

2025 BMW 330i and 330i xDrive

2025 BMW 530i and 530i xDrive

2025 BMW 4 Series Coupe (430i, 430i xDrive)

2025 BMW 4 Series Convertible (430i, 430i xDrive)

2025 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe (430i, 430i xDrive)

2025 BMW X3 30 xDrive

According to the recall notice filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA Campaign Number: 25V-202), the issue stems from the mild-hybrid Integrated Starter-Generator (ISG) unit, identified by part number 5A716F0. Vehicles manufactured within specific date ranges, spanning from October 2024 to March 2025, have been identified as potentially affected.

Production Date Ranges:

2025 3 Series (330i variants): November 27, 2024 – February 26, 2025

2025 5 Series (530i variants): October 10, 2024 – January 23, 2025

2025 4 Series (Coupe, Gran Coupe, Convertible): October 10, 2024 – January 28, 2025

2025 X3 30 xDrive: November 6, 2024 – March 10, 2025 (Spartanburg Plant, South Carolina)

The primary concern is that a loose connection could cause intermittent or complete loss of power, potentially resulting in engine stall scenarios that increase the risk of a crash. Additionally, faulty wiring connections could overheat, further elevating fire risks, prompting BMW to proactively address the issue.

BMW dealerships will inspect and, if necessary, replace the affected starter-generator units and positive battery cables at no cost to vehicle owners. Notifications to impacted customers are scheduled to begin on May 23, 2025. Owners concerned about the recall or seeking further information can reach BMW Customer Service directly at 1-800-525-7417 or check their vehicle’s VIN through the official NHTSA website at www.nhtsa.gov/recalls.