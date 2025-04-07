BMW Motorsport is heading into the 2025 season with high hopes and an improved race car: the BMW M4 GT4 EVO. Building on the success of its predecessor, the new EVO version comes with refined performance, added durability, and a fresh livery featuring BMW M’s signature colors. This year, BMW Spain Motorsport is sticking with their previous driver lineup: Nerea Martí and José Manuel De los Milagros. After finishing third in the championship last season, they’re back to take another shot at the title. Last year, the duo secured five podiums in eight races, proving they could hold their own in a tough field.

The M4 GT4 EVO shares a lot in common with the road-going M4 but adds a series of race-ready improvements. The new front splitter isn’t just better aerodynamically; it’s also tougher, able to handle the inevitable bumps of close racing, and it can be swapped out quickly if needed. The traction control system has also been reworked, making the car more forgiving to drive and more consistent over long stints. Under the hood is BMW’s S58 engine, a turbocharged straight-six that can produce over 500 horsepower. Of course, in GT4 racing, Balance of Performance rules often lower that figure a bit.

In addition to its engineering excellence, the M4 GT4 EVO features a bold new livery that underscores its BMW M heritage. The vibrant colors are a visual reminder of the car’s lineage and the decades of racing success that BMW Motorsport continues to build upon.

The M4 GT4’s predecessor has already proved itself on the track, racking up more than 75 wins and nearly 200 podiums in its first season alone. It claimed titles in major series like GT4 America, GT4 Asia, and the European GT4 Series. It even found success at iconic events like the Nürburgring 24 Hours. According to BMW, the EVO now takes that strong foundation and makes it even better, giving drivers a more reliable, more responsive car to work with.

This year’s calendar takes the team to some of the most challenging circuits in Southern Europe: from the Algarve International Circuit to Jarama, Valencia, Jerez, and finally Estoril. The photos below give us an exclusive look at the livery chosen by BMW Spain for this season. [Photos: BMW Spain]