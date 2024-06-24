The fastest and most powerful BMW M3 was not enough for the owner of this CS. They decided the sports sedan could use even more oomph. Its already potent “S58” engine now pumps out 750 hp and 880 Nm (649 lb-ft) of torque. With an extra 200 hp and 230 Nm (170 lb-ft), the four-door Competition Sport is absurdly quick.

Painted in Frozen Solid White, the limited-edition M3 CS was pushed to the maximum on the German highway. Don’t worry – the driver didn’t break any laws because the top-speed run was done on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn. It picks up speed like a supercar and sustains that brutal acceleration all the way up to 300+ km/h (186 mph). The electronic top speed limiter remains in place but we’re sure the car would be even faster without it.

Mechanically, it’s hard to find fault with this car. The G80’s design remains controversial, but the performance delivered makes it easier to get used to the uncanny styling. That twin-turbo inline-six gives the impression that it has unlimited power resources. Regardless of gear, the 3.0-liter engine always delivers copious amounts of power right away.

That’s not to say a stock M3 CS is a slouch. BMW quotes a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.4 seconds and a 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) in 11.1 seconds. The standard performance sedan takes 2.6 seconds from 50 to 75 mph (80 to 120 km/h) in fourth gear. Switch to fifth gear and the job is done in 3.3 seconds. Flat out, it does 188 mph (302 km/h) by having a standard M Driver’s Package.

There’s still time for BMW to improve the M3 in the combustion engine era. Despite recent confirmation of an electric M3 on the Neue Klasse platform, the gas model will continue. Come 2027, a next-generation M3 (G84) is expected to retain the signature six-cylinder engine. It would appear the engineers can make the 3.0-liter unit Euro 7 compliant. That will reportedly be done without resorting to a plug-in hybrid setup.

Meanwhile, the current M3 will get the CS Touring treatment in 2025.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube