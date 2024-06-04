The latest iteration of BMW’s M4 Competition Convertible makes a striking appearance in a vibrant Toronto Red. This facelifted model was introduced to local media by BMW Slovakia. For the 2025 Model Year, the BMW M4 Competition Convertible has undergone a mild transformation, showcasing new lights and interior updates. The most notable changes are seen in the lighting system. The front end now features sharper-looking LED headlights that incorporate a single module for both low and high beams. This new design moves away from the classic “angel eyes” and introduces two arrow-shaped elements that serve as daytime running lights and turn signals. At the rear, the taillights have been enhanced with laser technology, creating a 3D-like effect that adds to the car’s visual drama. This update not only improves aesthetics but also enhances visibility and safety on the road.

More Power

Under the hood, the 2025 BMW M4 Competition Convertible doesn’t disappoint. It now boasts an additional 20 horsepower, bringing the total output to 523 hp, while maintaining its robust torque of 479 lb-ft. This power increase allows the M4 Competition xDrive Convertible to achieve a 0 to 60 mph sprint in just 3.6 seconds. Of course, it still uses the S58 3.0 liter TwinTurbo six-cylinder powerplant.

The interior of the 2025 model year has also seen its share of upgrades. A new steering wheel design features a red 12 o’clock mark and a flat bottom, adding to the sporty feel of the cabin. The central air vents have been revised, and the airflow toggles have been updated with contour lighting, further enhancing the car’s premium ambiance. The Dark Graphite interior trim replace the previous Aluminum Rhombicle Anthracite, providing a sleek and modern cabin feel. Technology-wise, the M4 Convertible Facelift is equipped with the latest advancements. The curved display from the previous model returns, now powered by BMW Operating System 8.5.

Kicking off at $95,300, the M4 Convertible is now $2,000 more expensive than the pre-facelift model. On top of that, you’ll be spending $995 for destination and handling charges, plus for optional features if the standard specification doesn’t suit your style. Of course, in the base price, you have a lot of color options, including this stunning Toronto Red Metallic.

[Photos: BMW Slovakia / Samuel Zaťko, https://www.instagram.com/samkoza]