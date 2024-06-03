BMW’s product renewal process is in full swing, with yet another world premiere around the corner. The next in line is the company’s most attainable product, the 1 Series. Codenamed F70, this compact hatchback is expected to debut this week. Meanwhile, a teaser video published on social media eases the wait until the big debut, giving enthusiasts a glimpse of what’s to come.

Among the teasers, BMW hinted at an M-tuned model, which led some media to speculate about a new BMW 1M. However, this is not the case. The one and only RWD BMW 1M Coupe will remain a unique gem in BMW’s history. Instead, BMW plans to unveil the top-spec M135 from day one, alongside the lesser models. The M135’s B48 engine will breathe through a quad exhaust system, setting it apart in terms of performance and aesthetics.

More Than 300HP, FWD Platform

The turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine in the M135 is likely to come in two output stages, depending on the region. In countries with stricter emissions regulations, the engine is expected to produce at least 300 horsepower. In other markets, it could reach up to 312 horsepower, similar to the configurations seen in the X1 M35i and X2 M35i. This power distribution ensures the M135 remains a formidable contender in the compact hatchback segment, balancing performance with regulatory compliance.

The F70 will be riding solo, without any derivatives in the 1 Series family. As before, it will be complemented by a 2 Series Gran Coupe (F74) scheduled to debut this fall. All these cars are going to be underpinned by the controversial front-wheel-drive platform, a departure from BMW’s traditional rear-wheel-drive architecture. This means transversally mounted engines with no more than four cylinders, signaling the end of an era for small RWD cars with longitudinally installed inline-six engines.

Of course, a new BMW 1M with a rear-wheel drive setup would have been a dream come true. However, it’s best to let the original 1 Series M Coupe remain a unicorn and a future classic. As always, stay tuned for more details!