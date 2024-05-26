At the 2024 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, an Alfa Romeo 8C 2300, styled in the 1930s by Figoni as a spider, emerged victorious. The prestigious Trofeo BMW Group – Best of Show was awarded to the proud owner from the HM Collection in Belgium. The accolade was presented by Helmut Käs, Head of BMW Group Classic and President of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, and Wilhelm Schmid, CEO of A. Lange und Söhne. In addition to the stunning trophy, the winner also received a unique 1815 Chronograph in white gold, crafted by A. Lange und Söhne exclusively for the event.

McLaren F1 Wins Coppa d’Oro

The Coppa d’Oro Villa d’Este, decided by public referendum, was awarded to a 1995 McLaren F1. This highly successful supercar, presented by Tony Vassilopoulos from Great Britain, garnered the most votes from event visitors. Not only is the F1 an iconic car, but it also features the BMW S70/2 V12 engine.

The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Public Day – il Festival attracted nearly 12,000 visitors, with tickets selling out by early afternoon. The exhibition at the Rotunda in Villa Erba’s park featured the 20th BMW Art Car, styled by Julie Mehretu, alongside other iconic BMW Art Cars with Le Mans racing history.

Alongside the 52 cars displayed, BMW also brought out their new Concept Skytop two-seater roadster. The beautiful concept car was joined by the BMW R20 bike and by the 20th BMW Art Car. The former was unveiled this week in Paris before it traveled to Como. The car was painted by renowned artist Julie Mehretu.

Rolls-Royce celebrated its 120th anniversary at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este with a historic class showcase and the unveiling of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II.