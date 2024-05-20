According to reports, BMW is recalling 3,256 vehicles due to a malfunctioning seat belt warning light. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued multiple recalls over the last week, with BMW’s recall being one of the significant ones. BMW’s recall affects the 2024 and 2025 models of its high-end X series vehicles.

The Recall Details

The issue centers on the seat belt system, which may not properly detect whether passengers are belted. This malfunction causes the seat belt warning light to fail to illuminate, potentially leading to a dangerous situation where the supplemental restraint system (SRS) does not deploy correctly during a crash. This malfunction increases the risk of injury, as the safety systems may not function as intended in the event of an accident.

Compliance and Safety Concerns

According to the NHTSA document, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, “Occupant Crash Protection.” This standard mandates that vehicles must have systems in place to protect occupants during a crash, including proper functioning seat belt warnings and supplemental restraint systems.

What BMW Owners Need to Know

Owners of the affected BMW X series vehicles will receive notification letters expected to be mailed on July 5, 2024. BMW has committed to inspecting and replacing the front seat lower seat belts as necessary, free of charge. If you own one of these vehicles, it is advised to contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417 for more information and to schedule an inspection.

The recall includes these BMW models: