Today marks the exciting debut of the 2025 BMW M4 CS, a model that enhances the legacy of BMW’s high-performance sports coupes. With its introduction, we take a close look at how it stands next to its sibling, the 2024 BMW M3 CS, through a detailed photo comparison. Both models share a lineage with the M4 CSL, but they cater to slightly different segments of the sports car market.

Exterior Design: Styling and Body Differences

Both the M4 CS and M3 CS inherit their aggressive aesthetics from the M4 CSL, featuring bold front air intakes and distinctive hood stripes. However, the 2025 BMW M4 CS, as a two-door coupe, and the G80 M3 CS, a four-door sedan, present notable differences in body style. The M4 CS continues with a sleeker, coupe-specific design that includes updated adaptive LED front lights and a rear laser setup—elements shared with the lesser 4 Series models but first seen on the M4 CSL. Both cars feature a similar, if not identical rear spoiler made of carbon fiber. The diffuser and exhaust are also very close in design.

Interior Layout and Features

Inside, both cars boast luxurious materials and new technology, but with subtle differences tailored to their respective roles. The 2025 BMW M4 CS features a 3-spoke M Alcantara steering wheel with a red center stripe and CFRP shift paddles, emphasizing its sporty, race-ready character. It also has the flat-bottom design compared to the round steering of the M3 CS.

The seats in both models are high-end M Carbon bucket seats, though those in the M4 CS are adorned with illuminated M4 CS badges. While the M3 CS uses the BMW iDrive 8 system, the M4 CS upgrades to the newer iDrive 8.5, reflecting its newer model year and enhanced tech focus. The one other small design difference is the new layout of the air vents which got redesigned in the M4 facelift.

Weight and Performance

In terms of weight, the 2025 BMW M4 CS shows a slight advantage, weighing in at 3,902 lbs—just 13 lbs lighter than the M3 CS. This marginal difference underscores the M4 CS’s focus on optimizing performance through weight reduction, following closely in the footsteps of the more extreme weight-saving measures seen in the CSL models.

Wheels

BMW fits the M4 CS and M3 CS with forged wheels measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear. The alloys are available in either matte gold bronze or black and come wrapped in 275/35 ZR19 and 285/30 ZR20 rubber, respectively. Track tires are a no-cost option.

Pricing and Colors

The 2025 M4 CS is priced at $124,675, which includes destination and handling fees. This places it $4,980 above the M3 CS. The 2025 BMW M4 CS offers optional colors from the BMW Individual catalog, such as Frozen Isle of Man Green and Riviera Blue, in addition to Black Sapphire and Brooklyn Grey. The M3 CS is available in Brooklyn Grey, Black Sapphire Metallic, Frozen Solid White Metallic, and Signal Green.