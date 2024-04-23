We’re mere hours away from the world premiere of the 2025 i4 M50 but Tesla is beating BMW to the punch with its own update for the Model 3 Performance. It inherits the subtle design revisions of the regular model upgraded in 2023 but the real changes are underneath the familiar skin. The EV marque touts a 22% jump in continuous power and 32% in peak power. In addition, peak torque has increased by 16%.

Although extra performance usually comes at the expense of efficiency, Tesla mentions energy consumption has actually gone down by 2% over the old Model 3 Performance. That’s a win-win situation, especially since there have been improvements in other areas. For example, NVH (noise, vibration, harshness) levels are down, resulting in a quieter and more comfortable ride.

With 510 horsepower and 741 Nm (547 lb-ft) on tap, the new Tesla Model 3 Performance sprints to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds. That makes it two-tenths of a second quicker than its predecessor. It rides on 20-inch forged wheels with bespoke Pirelli P Zero 4 performance tires.

Interestingly, the revamped model gets a more rear-biased setup and adaptive dampers, a first for a Model 3. Tesla also tweaked the Track Mode to maximize performance and deliver a “more predictable experience.” Elsewhere, the design changes, as subtle as they are, have improved aero. There’s a 5% drag reduction and a 36% lift reduction. Moreover, the front-to-rear lift balance has been improved by 55%.

However, despite these improvements quoted by Tesla, the 296-mile range listed on the website is actually down compared to the previous 315 miles. It’s worth noting the figure is estimated by Tesla and could change once EPA tests the new Model 3 Performance. The regular all-wheel-drive model does 341 miles per EPA. The base rear-wheel-drive variant covers 272 miles on a single charge.

Tesla is charging $52,990 and another $8,000 for full self-driving capability. Of course, that’s before the $7,500 federal tax credit and other incentives. Deliveries in the United States start next month.

Source: Tesla