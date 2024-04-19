Enthusiasts of MINI will be excited about the upcoming Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, taking place from April 25 to May 4. At this event, held at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing, MINI will unveil the latest iteration of their new family. The MINI Aceman will actually be unveiled the night before the auto show in an exclusive BMW Group event. But ahead of the official reveal, MINI is showcasing one more set of “spy photos.”

Shot in Palm Springs, California, this MINI Aceman features the funky camouflage we’ve seen before on other MINIs, therefore hiding some of the fine details. But keep in mind, the actual Aceman design was already leaked last month through an official Chinese government website.

A Smaller Version of the MINI Countryman

The front of the vehicle sports the iconic octagonal grille and a lighting setup reminiscent of the Countryman. Two versions have surfaced – a standard model and the Aceman S. However, the John Cooper Works version remains under wraps, set to be revealed later in the year. The second revealed version of the Aceman features a distinctive headlight design, with a light bar bisecting the glass enclosure. However, it differs from the Countryman SE at the lower front fascia, sporting a less pronounced spoiler.

Dimension MINI Aceman MINI Aceman S Length 4076 mm 4094 mm Width 1754 mm 1754 mm Height 1515 mm 1515 mm Wheelbase 2606 mm 2606 mm

The rear lights of the Aceman feature a unique design, with an unconventional light arrangement. The rear bumper also sets itself apart from the Countryman SE with its distinct styling. From the side, the Aceman retains dimensions similar to the previous Countryman, with a streamlined roofline and a design that stays true to the classic MINI aesthetic. However, the robust and bold design that is characteristic of the Countryman will continue to be unique to that model. It seems that the new MINI Aceman is poised to replace the Clubman in the product lineup.

Dimensions

Dimensionally, the two MINI Aceman and Aceman S are the same, measuring 1754 mm in width, 1515 mm in height, and having a wheelbase of 2606 mm. Interestingly, there are two different lengths recorded – 4076 mm and 4094 mm – for both vehicles, attributable solely to variations in the front and rear overhangs. Additionally, the Aceman S is distinguished by the inclusion of a silver skid plate and complementary accents, alongside the presence of an ‘S’ badge, further setting it apart.

Drivetrains

The J05 MINI Aceman is equipped with a single 135 kW (181 hp) electric motor and a 40 kWh battery pack, expected to deliver a range of approximately 300 km, and can reach a maximum speed of 160 km/h. On the other hand, the Mini Aceman S boasts a quicker maximum speed of 170 km/h, attributed to its more robust 160 kW (214 hp) motor. Its range is increased to about 400 km, thanks to a larger 54.2 kWh battery pack. Both models feature ternary lithium (NCM) batteries are supplied by Svolt, a subsidiary of Great Wall. There is no MINI Aceman ALL4 all-wheel drive.

We will learn all the details on April 24th, so stay tuned!