The new BMW X3 won’t reveal all its secrets until later this year when the world premiere is scheduled to take place. However, little by little, the German automaker is disclosing details about the luxury crossover internally codenamed “G45.” We’ve learned the fourth-generation model is going to skip a certain type of technology its bigger brothers have.

Rear-wheel steering, aka Integral Active Steering per BMW marketing jargon, is not planned for the revamped X3. Depending on the version, the setup comes as standard or optional on the X5, X6, X7, and the mighty XM. It’s a feature particularly useful when maneuvering the vehicle in a tight spot since it reduces the turning circle. It also improves stability when taking corners at higher speeds.

The rear wheels turn in either the same direction or in the opposite direction as the front wheels. In the latest X5 and X6 models, the rear wheels can be turned by up to three degrees. Mercedes has a more sophisticated setup allowing the EQE SUV and EQS SUV to pivot the rear wheels up to 10 degrees.

Why isn’t the 2025 X3 getting it? BMW explains it’s not as beneficial as it is on the X5, X6, X7, and XM. Because the X3 is a smaller vehicle, it doesn’t really need it. Well, we’re loosely using “small” because the new-generation model is supposedly 4755 millimeters (187.2 inches) long and 1920 mm (75.5 in) wide. That would make it larger than the original X5 (E53).

BMW told us that adding rear-wheel steering would increase weight, which would consequently take its toll on fuel consumption. The traditional setup “fulfills the needs” for a compact-ish SUV. Archrival Mercedes would beg to differ since the X3-fighting GLC has an optional rear-wheel-steering system. It turns the rear wheels up to 4.5 degrees to make it more maneuverable.

It’s worth noting that Integral Active Steering is not limited to BMW’s SUVs since the 5 Series and 7 Series can be optionally ordered with this setup. The smaller of the two sedans can pivot the rear wheels by 2.5 degrees while the flagship can do it by 3.5 degrees.