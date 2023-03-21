As car nerds, we mocked BMW for launching the X4. BMW, the brand known for making small, sporty sedans and coupes, making yet another “coupe” SUV seemed like a sign of the end times. However, since then, the BMW X4 has spawned several copycats from other brands, most notably the Mercedes GLC Coupe, which is now in its newest generation to take on the BMW X4 LCI.

Just like with BMW’s X4, the Mercedes GLC Coupe is instantly recognizable on the outside. Its new body work is very typically Mercedes at this point and it looks mostly good. Its front end features a pretty corporate-looking Mercedes grill, its headlights are sporty, its body lines are soft and rounded, and its rear end is a little dumpy, just all all three-pointed star products. It’s a handsome SUV, though, and I’d argue it’s better looking than the X4.

On the inside, it also gets a familiar Mercedes design, with the massive touchscreen see on all new Mercedes products. It’s tilted slightly, toward the driver, which makes it feel even more driver-focused than most big touchscreen-based interiors. The big three-spoke steering wheel is similar to what you’ll find in most other Mercedes products, with its funky dual side spokes, and its massive gauge cluster is full colorful, high-resolution graphics. It’s a nice looking place to spend some time and certainly looks flashier than the X4 inside, though I can’t speak to quality or comfort.

For now, only one engine is available in the U.S.: a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. If that sounds familiar, that’s because those are the exact same engine and power specs as the BMW X4 xDrive30i. Unlike the X4, though, the GLC Coupe’s engine gets 48-volt mild-hybrid tech. According to Mercedes, 0-60 mph happens in 6.2 seconds, which is respectable for an SUV of its size and power.

When it comes to coupe-like SUVs such as the Mercedes GLC Coupe and BMW X4, style is king. That’s the whole point of them, right? They’re not as practical as their traditional SUV siblings, so customers buy them for their looks. Since looks will set them apart for customers more than anything else, BMW should be a bit concerned with the GLC Coupe, as it looks better than the X4. Will it drive as well? We can’t know until we drive one but the early results look good for Mercedes.