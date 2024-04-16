AC Schnitzer is taking a crack at giving the 2024 BMW X5 LCI a meaner attitude with a new appearance package and extra power. The German tuner is highlighting the xDrive50e, a plug-in hybrid that replaced the xDrive45e last year. However, mods are also available for the xDrive40i and xDrive40d to cater to a wider audience.

For a more aggressive stance, the 2024 BMW X5 has custom suspension bringing the luxury SUV closer to the road. The changes are made to the versions without the two-axle air suspension. It sits 30 mm closer to the road at the front axle and 25 mm at the back, depending on the X5 version you go for. AC Schnitzer installs its own 22-inch wheels wrapped in 275/35 R22 front and 315/30 R22 tires.

The comprehensive body kit from AC Schnitzer has everything from a chunky front spoiler lip to a rear diffuser. We also noticed a pair of extended side skirts and a roof spoiler at the rear. The aftermarket specialist claims these new items have a functional purpose. Rather than being just for show, they’ve been aerodynamically optimized for greater downforce, or so we’re told.

In terms of power, this X5 xDrive50e has been massaged to unlock 543 hp and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. It’s a healthy jump in output of 60 hp and 100 Nm (74 lb-ft) over the stock plug-in hybrid model. AC Schnitzer hasn’t released performance figures have not been released, but the standard one takes 4.6 seconds to 60 mph.

If you’d rather have a diesel, the X5 xDrive40d now has 377 hp and 780 Nm (575 lb-ft). The X5 xDrive40i engine tuning program is currently in the works.

While images of the interior have not been provided, AC Schnitzer has a few mods for the cabin as well. The renowned tuner can fit an assortment of aluminum accents for the pedals, footrest, shift paddles, and even the iDrive controller.

Source: AC Schnitzer