BMW is making a comeback in Paris. According to our sources, BMW and MINI will join the 2024 Paris Motor Show in October. Both brands are preparing some new world premieres. On the BMW side, we’re hearing a world premiere of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe while MINI will showcase some exciting John Cooper Works products. Of course, the BMW Motorrad brand will be on site as well. It’s also possible that BMW will have a Neue Klasse reveal as well, or at least, a European debut. The brand is poised to introduce the Vision Neue Klasse X in two weeks at the Beijing Motor Show, alongside the MINI Aceman.

BMW last attended the Paris Motor Show in 2018 and has since opted out of all significant European auto shows, except for the IAA in Germany. Traditionally, the Paris Motor Show alternated with the Frankfurt Motor Show, providing the BMW Group with a late-year platform to showcase upcoming products. The company’s decision to return to Paris is unexpected, as BMW has, for years, prioritized hosting its own events. These events are either in the NextGen format at BMW Welt or in locations close to their Munich headquarters.

Auto shows have been a staple for decades, but they’ve faced challenges such as high participation costs, the necessity of sharing attention with numerous other automakers, and the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which almost obliterated most international auto shows. Despite these challenges, auto shows in Asia continue to thrive, largely supported by a robust lineup of local manufacturers. BMW has consistently marked its presence in key Asian markets by participating in auto shows in Shanghai, Tokyo, and now Beijing, underscoring its commitment to these crucial regions.

The French motor show, called the Mondial de l’Automobile, will be held in Paris from October 14 to 20, 2024. With BMW coming back to France, it’s expected that other German premium brands to follow suit. But so far, there is no official announcement. Naturally, the French automakers will be present, with the giants like Renault and Peugeot showcasing future electric vehicles.