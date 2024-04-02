My love story with XiaoQing — my electrifying BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport — is one of adventure, companionship, and kiddish joy. It all began the day I laid my eyes on her sleekness and felt the pulse of her electric heart at the Auto Bavaria showroom. She alone shone in her metallic Sanremo Green paint, her elegant curves, and her sporty design. I knew I had to make her mine. Since then, we have been on many adventures together, exploring different places and enjoying the thrill of driving. We crossed the border to Singapore, of skyline and gardens; visited Ipoh, of delicacies and heritage; drove to Sekinchan, of bright air and soft paddies; and cruised to Putrajaya, of modern Malayan architecture and bridges.

She has been my faithful companion, providing me with comfort, performance, and efficiency. And best, she has never let me down, even in the most challenging situations. XiaoQing has always been responsive, agile, and smooth to drive. She has given me joy, excitement, and satisfaction. I love XiaoQing, and I love BMW. They have made my life more colorful, fun, and meaningful. I can’t wait to see where our next journey will be. And I will be enjoying every little moment of it.

More Than A Car

Throughout our journeys, XiaoQing has been more than a car; she has been a cocoon of safety, a vessel of discovery, and a source of boundless joy. Her reliability in challenging situations, her responsive and agile handling, and her smooth acceleration — all these qualities have solidified my trust in her capabilities. Every interaction with XiaoQing, from the intuitive infotainment system to the personalized driving modes, has been a dialogue of understanding and mutual respect. The electric drive has changed not only the way I move but also the way I think about mobility. It’s a sustainable relationship, one that I am proud to be a part of.

Sharing my journey with XiaoQing on social media has become a part of our adventure. Each post, each story, and each live video encapsulate the essence of driving an electric vehicle and invite my followers to experience the future of mobility. My love for driving an EV, especially in Malaysia, stems from the stark contrast with traditional petrol vehicles. The immediate torque and silent acceleration of XiaoQing are unparalleled, providing a serene yet exhilarating driving experience.

EVs Gaining Momentul In Malaysia

Comparing petrol to electricity in Malaysia reveals a landscape in transition. While petrol cars have their merits, such as longer range and established refueling infrastructure, the electric revolution is gaining momentum. The advantages of driving an EV like XiaoQing include lower running costs, reduced emissions, and a unique driving dynamic. However, it’s not without its challenges. Range anxiety is a real concern for many. Still, it’s one that I have overcome with careful planning and an appreciation for the growing network of charging stations across the country.

The growing charging infrastructure in Malaysia has been a reassuring development. With more charging stations popping up, range anxiety is becoming a thing of the past. The convenience of charging at work, coupled with the expanding public infrastructure, means that XiaoQing is always ready for our next escapade. After being with her for almost nine months, I realized we do not necessarily have to charge our electric vehicles to full capacity. The anxieties we feel are often a result of our mindset. By treating the BEV like any other car, we can savor the journey and appreciate its innovation and technological prowess.

In sharing my experiences, I aim to demystify EV ownership and showcase the joy of driving an electric BMW. XiaoQing is more than just a car; she’s a symbol of progress, a beacon of innovation, and a testament to the joy of embracing change. [Photos and story by Kathy Tan]