The 2025 MINI Countryman is newly refreshed. It gets new gear inside and out, more power, and standard all-wheel drive. Despite the new additions – notably, a huge 9.4-inch center display and standard head-up display – the Countryman stays true to MINI form where it matters. So fun colors, customizability, and generally good dynamics are still present and accounted for. Now, you can build your own on MINI’s website.

Drivetrain Choices

The first step to configuring your 2025 MINI Countryman is choosing the powertrain. Right now, there are two choices: S ALL4 and JCW ALL4. The 2025 MINI Countryman S ALL4 offers 241 horsepower and a claimed 27 mpg. The 2025 MINI Countryman JCW ALL4 offers 312 horsepower and 26 mpg. The former accelerates from zero to 60 mph in a claimed 6.5 seconds. The latter will perform the same feat in 5.4 seconds.

The drivetrains’ performance capabilities aren’t the only differences. The 2025 MINI Countryman S ALL4 starts at $38,900, while the JCW is offered at $46,900. JCW cars also get a few more color and roof options and are limited to a single black interior choice. Some other options—like racing stripes—are also JCW-exclusive. JCW cars also ship with auto-dimming mirrors and wireless device charging, an extra on the S.

Trims and Styles

Both versions of the 2025 MINI Countryman offer two trim levels – Signature Plus and Iconic. Despite the premium branding, Signature Plus is really just the name for the standard trim level. At least for now. Navigation, a head-up display, heated front seats, and more are all included. Stepping up to the Iconic trim adds powered seats, a Harman Kardon sound system, more wheel options, and an interior camera.

If you choose the 2025 MINI Countryman S ALL4, you can also opt for two distinct Styles at no extra charge. These are cosmetic packages that allow a little extra customization. The Classic Style comes with two cloth/Vescin upholstery options, Piano Black exterior accents, a black and blue dashboard topper, silver stitching on the steering wheel, and a Satellite Grey headliner. The Favoured Style gets you three upholstery choices: silver exterior accents, a blue and brown dashboard topper, a closable box in the center console, and an Anthracite Black headliner.

Exterior Details

The 2025 MINI Countryman S ALL4 gives you

seven colors to choose from. They are Chili Red II, Nanuq White Metallic, Melting Silver III Metallic, Midnight Black II, Smokey Green (new), Blazing Blue (new), and British Racing Green IV Metallic. The 2025 MINI Countryman JCW ALL4 adds Legend Grey into the mix. It wouldn’t be a MINI product without customizable roof colors, and the new Countryman is no different. Choose from body color, silver, or black. The JCW can also get Chili Red. Both MINI Countryman SUVs have unique 18-, 19-, and 20-inch wheels.

Interior and Upholstery

The new interior of the 2025 MINI Countryman is minimalistic but luxurious. The 2025 MINI Countryman S ALL4 has plenty of choices – brown, blue, beige, and black – while the 2025 MINI Countryman JCW ALL4 is only offered in black. Leather isn’t available, but Vescin is standard – think SensaTec or synthetic leather.

The Final Touches

Lastly, there are the standalone options. Standalone options for the 2025 MINI Countryman include an interior camera, privacy glass, power front seats, and a space-saver spare. S ALL4 trims can option up Dynamic Damper Control (for $500, probably worth considering) and a trailer hitch. The JCW trim gets optional stripes, but that’s the only unique addition.

Both trims can choose from a Comfort Plus or Comfort Max package. Comfort Plus adds MINI Navigation AR and Parking Assistant Plus to the JCW. It also adds the JCW’s standard features to the S ALL4 – auto-dimming mirrors and wireless charging. Comfort Max only adds Active Driving Assistant Pro for an additional $900.

How will you build your 2025 MINI Countryman? Build your Countryman and share your build with us. Load up a MINI Countryman JCW ALL4, and you’ll be on the hook for $52,295. That seemed expensive until I realized that’s nearly what the X1 M35i starts at.