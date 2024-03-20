Attached at the bottom of the page, the livestream starts March 21, at 9 AM CET / 10 AM GMT / 4 AM ET / 1 AM PT.

After a lengthy teaser campaign interrupted by official images that were published way ahead of time, the Vision Neue Klasse X is finally ready for prime time. The BMW Group Annual Conference 2024 will include speeches from CEO Oliver Zipse and CFO Walter Mertl, but the event is going to largely revolve around the electric SUV. The Munich automaker has set up a livestream for the debut event, allowing all of us to watch the reveal as it happens in real-time.

The Vision Neue Klasse X is more than just a window into the future of the next generation iX3 coming 2025. It kick-starts an electric revolution with at least six EVs coming by 2028, a fresh design language, and a revamped interior with iDrive 10 and the Panoramic Vision head-up display. Most importantly, BMW’s first dedicated electric platform is finally coming. It’ll usher in Gen6 batteries with round cells bringing improvement on multiple fronts: increased energy density, longer range, faster charging, and lower production costs.

In the lead-up to the Vision Neue Klasse sedan’s premiere last September at the IAA Mobility show, BMW said the all-new architecture represents the “biggest investment the company has ever made.” It’s “changing the heart” of the brand, with Head of BMW Group Design, Adrian van Hooydonk, going as far as to say “BMW will be a different brand” in 2025 when the next-gen iX3 is scheduled to come out.

We’ll have to wait and see whether the Vision Neue Klasse X concept’s reveal will be just about the concept itself or whether we’ll also learn more about the platform underpinning it and what it means for the future of EVs. When the sedan was introduced in 2023, BMW was tight-lipped about the technical specifications, so we’re not holding our breath for juicy details about the hardware underneath the SUV.

Even if we won’t learn about the specs during the concept’s debut event, the design alone will make the livestream worth watching since that visual DNA will be adopted by the iX3 in 2025. Come 2026, an i3 sedan will go on sale, and chances are there will also be an i3 Touring and an iX4 not long after.

