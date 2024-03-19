Following the reveal of the refreshed BMW 4 Series Coupe and Convertible, BMW is gearing up to update the 4 Series Gran Coupe and the electric i4. Meanwhile, the BMW 3 Series (G20 model) is slated for its own enhancements in July 2024. This will mark the second update for the current G20 3 Series, building on the changes introduced in 2022. Although this round of updates appears more modest, it will focus on material and technological improvements without altering the headlights, taillights, or introducing a kidney grille redesign, aside from the new Iconic Glow package. A highlight of the update is the integration of BMW’s iDrive 8.5 system, showcased on a large curved display.

Small Facelift

This upcoming refresh represents the second lifecycle impulse (LCI) for the G20 3 Series sedan since the 2022 facelift, which significantly revamped the car’s front end, including brand-new headlights, a redesigned grille, and a completely altered front fascia. The rear saw less dramatic changes, though it did receive a new, albeit faux, diffuser. By not offering the same 4 Series lights on the second 3 Series LCI, BMW is likely aiming to keep the design separation between the two families.

Updated Engines

But, BMW is enhancing the 3 Series with the introduction of the TÜ2 variant for the renowned B58 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. This update promises the inclusion of port injection alongside direct injection, mirroring advancements found in the latest BMW 7 Series and X models. This engine update includes a mild hybrid system, utilizing an electric motor integrated into the ZF 8-speed transmission to provide a slight boost in power and torque. Notably, the 330i model is also expected to incorporate a Miller Cycle combustion system, aligning with the mild hybrid technology recently announced for the 4 Series in the United States.

But why initiate a second LCI? Simply put, BMW plans to extend the production of the G20/G21 3 Series until the end of 2026, in anticipation of the next-generation G50 3 Series. The upcoming 3 Series will continue on the versatile CLAR platform, accommodating a range of drivetrains, including gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrids. Conversely, the future BMW i3 (NA0) will adopt the innovative Neue Klasse architecture, signifying a new era for BMW’s design and engineering.