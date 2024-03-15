The BMW Plant in Regensburg has begun rolling off the second generation BMW X2, and the first iX2. This new SUV coupe, along with its electric counterpart is being exclusively manufactured for global markets in Regensburg. Initial photos from the factory floor showcase a BMW X2 xDrive20d, while an iX2 can be briefly seen as well.

1 in 3 X2s Will Be Electric

The addition of the compact SUVs necessitated the introduction of a night shift last fall to bump daily production from 1,000 to 13,000 units, a move essential to satisfy global demand and avoid long wait times. In the past year, the Regensburg plant produced a total of 238,301 vehicles, accounting for over 10% of BMW’s total sales in 2023. With the launch of the new BMW X2 in various markets, production numbers for 2024 are anticipated to surpass those of the previous year.

Should the demand continue to surge, the Regensburg facility might exceed the production of 300,000 vehicles annually. By 2024, a significant portion of this output, about one-third, is expected to be electric models like the iX1 and iX2, potentially pushing the production of vehicles sans combustion engines to over 100,000 for the first time.

High-voltage batteries for the electric cars built in Regensburg are produced at the Leibnizstraße site, in direct proximity to the vehicle plant. By the end of 2024, a total of around € 200 million will be channelled into the Regensburg and Wackersdorf locations. The Wackersdorf location is also set to become a major facilitator for electromobility when it launches this summer.

While the BMW iX2 won’t be offered in the United States, it’s likely going to be a major player in the EV world in Europe. BMW has already seen great success with the BMW iX1 electric SUV.